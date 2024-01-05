Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 are confirmed to go official in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the price range and key specifications of the Indian variants of the handsets have leaked online. The Oppo Reno 11's Indian version is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC while the Pro model could pack MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The variants launched in China have different chipsets. They flaunt 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and have curved AMOLED displays.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in India on January 12, the company confirmed via its official website. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X posted the alleged pricing and key specifications of the handsets. As per the tipster, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India and will take on the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Vivo V29 in the segment. The Oppo Reno 11, in contrast, could cost Rs. 28,000 and will compete against the likes of Vivo V29e and Samsung Galaxy A34.

As per the tipster, the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 11 lineup will pack different processors compared to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively in the country. The Chinese variant of the vanilla model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, whereas the Pro model carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Similarly, Indian versions of Oppo Reno 11 could boast a 5,000mAh battery and the Pro model is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro in China pack 4,800mAh and 4,700mAh batteries with support for 67W and 80W fast charging, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 11 series runs on Android 14 and has a 6.70-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED curved display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Both models have a triple rear camera setup. For optics, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro's camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. They also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

