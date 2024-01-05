Technology News

Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 India Launch Date Revealed; Price, SoC Details Tipped

Oppo Reno 11 is said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 January 2024 11:50 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 India Launch Date Revealed; Price, SoC Details Tipped

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 series India variants could be different from the Chinese models

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11's Indian version could boast a 5,000mAh battery
  • Chinese variant of vanilla model runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC
  • Oppo Reno 11 series runs on Android 14
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 11 Pro and Oppo Reno 11 are confirmed to go official in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the price range and key specifications of the Indian variants of the handsets have leaked online. The Oppo Reno 11's Indian version is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC while the Pro model could pack MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood. The variants launched in China have different chipsets. They flaunt 50-megapixel triple rear cameras and have curved AMOLED displays.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in India on January 12, the company confirmed via its official website. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X posted the alleged pricing and key specifications of the handsets. As per the tipster, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro will be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India and will take on the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Vivo V29 in the segment. The Oppo Reno 11, in contrast, could cost Rs. 28,000 and will compete against the likes of Vivo V29e and Samsung Galaxy A34.

As per the tipster, the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 11 lineup will pack different processors compared to their Chinese counterparts. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are said to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, respectively in the country. The Chinese variant of the vanilla model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, whereas the Pro model carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Similarly, Indian versions of Oppo Reno 11 could boast a 5,000mAh battery and the Pro model is said to be backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro in China pack 4,800mAh and 4,700mAh batteries with support for 67W and 80W fast charging, respectively.

The Oppo Reno 11 series runs on Android 14 and has a 6.70-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED curved display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Both models have a triple rear camera setup. For optics, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro's camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11 has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS support, a 32-megapixel telephoto secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Both phones have 32-megapixel shooters for selfies and video chats. They also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Series, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price in India, Oppo Reno 11 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor X50 GT With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Says It's Talking With Dozens of Publishers to License Content Amid NYT Lawsuit

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 India Launch Date Revealed; Price, SoC Details Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series With 6.67-inch AMOLED Screens Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset in India
  3. Moto G34 5G Colour Options for India Teased Ahead of January 9 Launch
  4. Moto G34 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  5. Poco X6 Pro Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi's New HyperOS
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  7. OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8T Stable Android 14 Update Rolling Out in India
  8. How the Exynos 2400 Fares Against the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Recent Tests
  9. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  10. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Shows Off Galaxy S24 Series New Camera Tricks With ‘Zoom With Galaxy AI’ Video
  2. Dell XPS 13, XPS 14, XPS 16 Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra CPUs, Inbuilt AI Features: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects Quarterly Sales to Fall as iPhone Doubts Grow
  4. Visa Plans Web3 Loyalty Service With Gamified Giveaways, Immersive Treasure Hunts
  5. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Exynos 2400: Benchmarks Hint Samsung's Chip May Be Almost as Fast as Its Competitor
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, to Be Available on Amazon
  7. Moto G34 5G Price in India, RAM Options Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  8. ChatGPT App Could Soon Be Set as the Default Assistant on Android Phones: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Could Stick With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in India; Pricing Tipped
  10. Poco X6 Pro Confirmed to Launch With Xiaomi's New HyperOS; AnTuTu Score Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »