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Xiaomi 17T India Launch Seemingly Confirmed a Week Ahead of Global Debut

Xiaomi 17T series is expected to include two models.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 12:01 IST
Xiaomi 17T India Launch Seemingly Confirmed a Week Ahead of Global Debut

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17T will succeed the Xiaomi 15T (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17T is expected to feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Xiaomi 17T Pro might pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the name of the device
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Xiaomi 17T series is scheduled to launch in select global markets next week, the tech giant recently announced. The company has also confirmed that the lineup will boast a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system, housed inside a square-shaped module. Now, Xiaomi India has started teasing the launch of a new ‘T' branded device, which will be launched in the country soon. A report claims that the teaser belongs to the Xiaomi 17T. However, only one of the phones from the lineup are expected to arrive in India, while the second phone could be reserved for the global markets.

Xiaomi 17T India Launch Teased

In a post X, the tech giant has teased the launch of a new ‘T' branded device, with the tagline “The T is coming.” However, Xiaomi India has neither revealed the name of the upcoming product nor any other details about it. Meanwhile, a 91mobiles report claims that the teaser belong to the upcoming Xiaomi 17T. The report further adds that the smartphone maker will only unveil the standard model in the country, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro will not be available in the Indian market.

This comes a day after the tech giant confirmed that the Xiaomi 17T series will be launched in select global markets on May 28, while claiming that the upcoming lineup will be the company's “biggest T Series upgrade yet”. On top of this, Xiaomi has teased the design of the Xiaomi 17T lineup's rear camera module. The series is confirmed to be equipped with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit and LED flash, placed inside a square-shaped camera island. Additional details, including the chipset, exact camera configuration, and battery capacity, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a tipster recently shared the official-looking renders of the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, revealing the design of the two phones, which look identical. The two handsets could sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module. Additionally, a power button and volume controls are expected to be placed on the right side of the phones, while the left side could feature an unspecified button.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro and Xiaomi 17T will reportedly carry a telephoto rear camera, enabling up to 5x optical zoom. The Pro model is said to be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while the standard model is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17T Pro could be equipped with a 6.83-inch display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. On the other hand, the standard model is tipped to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17T India Launch, Xiaomi 17T Specifications, Xiaomi 17T Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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