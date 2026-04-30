Moto G37 and Moto G37 Power have been launched in select global markets. The new G series smartphones run on 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets and feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The duo has 50-megapixel rear camera units and an IP64-rated build. The Moto G37 Power has a 7,000mAh battery supported by 30W wired charging. The Moto G37, in contrast, has a 5,200mAh battery with support for 20W fast wired charging.

Moto G37, Moto G37 Power Price

The Moto G37 is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Moto G37 Power is priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 4GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Both phones are currently available for purchase in Germany.

The Moto G37 is available in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue colours. The Moto G37 Power, on the other hand, is released in Pantone Capri, Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Impenetrable finishes.

Moto G37 Specifications

The Moto G37 runs on Android 16 and features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1050 nits brightness. The display has a 20.05:9 aspect ratio and up to 89.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front.

The Moto G37runs on a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 12GB using the RAM boost feature, while the storage is expandable up to 1TB via MicroSD.

For optics, the Moto G37 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, quad-pixel technology, and PDAF, along with a secondary sensor. There's an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

Sensors on board the Moto G37 include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, sensor hub, fingerprint sensor, SAR sensor, and e-compass. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. Connectivity options available include GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and optional NFC. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G37 features a 5,200mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower charging and 6W wired reverse charging. The phone has IP64 durability for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. It measures 166.23 x 76.50x 7.85mm and weighs 191g.

Moto G37 Power Specifications

The Moto G37 Power has the same operating system, onboard RAM, display, rear camera setup and durability rating as the vanilla Moto G37. It also runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with up to 256GB storage. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front.

The 7,000mAh battery is the main highlight of the phone, which is claimed to deliver up to 78 hours of usage time on a single charge. The battery supports 30W TurboPower charging and 6W wired reverse charging. It also includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options are similar to the standard model, and so are the built-in sensors.

The Moto G37 Power measures 166.23 x 76.50x8.89mm and weighs 215g.