Moto Buds 2, Motorola's latest addition to its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup, has been launched in India, the company announced on Tuesday. The TWS will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The new Moto Buds 2 are offered in three Pantone-curated colour options. The audio device is claimed to provide up to 48 hours of battery life on a single charge with the charging case. The Moto Buds 2 are equipped with a 62mAh battery each, which is claimed to offer up to 11 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The earbuds sport a dual 11mm dynamic driver setup.

Moto Buds 2 Price in India, Availability

Moto Buds 2 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. However, this is the net effective launch figure, which is generally lower than the actual retail price. The new earbuds are scheduled to go on sale in India on May 25 via Flipkart and the Motorola India online store. The TWS are offered in three colour options, dubbed Pantone Carbon, Pantone Gray Mist, and Pantone Violet Ice.

Moto Buds 2 Specifications, Features

The new Moto Buds 2 TWS are equipped with dual 11mm Dynamic drivers, which are claimed to offer enhanced bass and sharper high frequencies. The company claims that the Moto Buds 2 ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also supports dual connection and auto switching, along with Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. The TWS also ships with support for AAC, SBC, LHDC5, and LHDC4 codecs and Hi-Res audio.

Motorola's latest Moto Buds 2 feature gesture controls for play and pause. It also gets Moto AI support with compatible Motorola smartphones and devices. On top of this, Motorola's new earbuds boast a six-microphone setup with High SNR. It also features Dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC), which is claimed to cancel environmental noise by up to 55dB. It also supports spatial audio.

Lastly, the Moto Buds 2 are backed by a 62mAh battery for each earbud, which is claimed to provide up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. Meanwhile, the company claims that with the charging case, the TWS will offer up to 48 hours of battery backup. The charging case measures 59.9x46.3x28.4mm and weighs about 42g.