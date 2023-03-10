Technology News
Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto G73 5G price in India is set at Rs. 18,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 12:09 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G73 5G is offered in Lucent White and Midnight Blue shades

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G packs 8GB RAM as standard
  • It has 5,000mAh battery
  • Moto G73 5G sports 16-megapixel selfie sensor

Moto G73 5G was launched in India on Friday. The new G-series smartphone comes as Motorola's latest model in the budget segment and is offered in two different colour options. The Moto G73 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and flaunts dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC with 8GB of RAM as standard. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and includes 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The Moto G73 5G carries ThinkShield mobile security as well.

Moto G73 5G price in India, launch offers

The price of Moto G73 5G in India has been set at Rs. 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Lucent White and Midnight Blue colours and will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting March 16.

Launch offers on the Moto G73 5G include a Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases made via select bank cards. Further, no-cost EMI options are available for Axis, HDFC, ICICI and SBI card users starting at Rs. 3,167

The Moto G73 5G was originally launched in the UK in January with a price tag of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for the 8GB RAM +256GB storage configuration.

Moto G73 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G73 5G runs Android 13 and the company is promising an upgrade to Android 14 and up to three years of security updates for the new handset. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G73 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide macro depth shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The Moto G73 5G carries 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It includes stereo speakers with dual microphones. It comes in an IP52-rated water-repellent build. It also offers advanced level security through ThinkShield mobile security.

Motorola has equipped the Moto G73 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging (a compatible charger is bundled in the box). Besides, the phone measures 161.42x73.84x8.29 and weighs 181 grams.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
