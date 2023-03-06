Technology News

Moto G73 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details

Moto G73 5G is confirmed to launch on March 10 via a Flipkart landing page.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 March 2023 16:57 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G73 5G was launched in global markets in January

Highlights
  • Moto G73 5G could feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display
  • The handset will run on Android 13-based MyUI
  • Moto G73 5G will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery

Moto G73 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on March 10. The landing page for Motorola's upcoming smartphone is live on Flipkart revealing its design and some of the handset's specifications. Now, the phone's price in India as well as its display features, processor, and storage options have been leaked ahead of its debut. The phone is tipped to be priced under Rs. 20,000. Additionally, the handset is expected to be powered with MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

According to a reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (Twitter @heyitsyogesh), the soon-to-be-launched Moto G73 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. The tipster has also shared the key specifications of the phone. The Moto G73 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will run on Android 13-based MyUI skin on top.

The Moto G73 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. There will also be a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, according to Brar. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. Other leaked specifications are stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

A landing page for the handset recently went live on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The landing page has also shared similar specifications, showing off the phone with a water-repellent design. Further, the company has also claimed that the smartphone will support 13 5G bands along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Moto G73 5G has already been launched in global markets in January this year. The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 5000mAh battery. It has a dual rear camera setup and a selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout on both phones. It is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) for a single 8GB+256GB storage configuration.

Moto G73 5G

Moto G73 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 16-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 50-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Moto G73 5G, Moto G73 5G price in India, Moto G73 5G specifications, Motorola
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
