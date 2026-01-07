Motorola made several major announcements on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which is currently being held in Las Vegas. The company launched a new flagship-grade smartphone, a book-style foldable, a unified artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and even a proof of concept of a wearable AI device. Alongside these big showcases, the company has also expanded the Moto Things lineup, the company's umbrella branding for its peripheral devices. Four new devices, including the Moto Sound Flow, Moto Watch, Moto Pen Ultra, and the Moto Tag 2, were introduced.

Moto Sound Flow: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The tech giant's first portable speaker, Moto Sound Flow, is priced starting at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,950) and will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks. It is available in two colour options of Pantone Carbon and Pantone Warm Taupe.

Moto Sound Flow

Photo Credit: Motorola

According to a newsroom post, Moto Sound Flow comes with a twill-textured fabric finish in the two abovementioned colour options. It features a dedicated woofer, tweeter, and dual passive radiators to produce 30W of output. The audio profile is tuned by Sound by Bose technology, and the company claims the speakers produce a “balanced, detailed, and crisp” sound quality. The device has in-built support for streaming platforms, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.

Motorola's Sound Flow also leverages Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to detect how close a user is to their phone and transfers their ongoing call or media to the large speaker automatically. It can also adapt the left and right channels based on the phone's position to create an immersive experience. The speaker is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, and has an IP67 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Moto Watch: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The new Moto Watch is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400), and will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific and North America in the coming weeks. The watch is available with several band customisation options, including stainless steel (matte black and matte silver), silicon (Pantone Volcanic Ash, Pantone Parachute Purple, and Pantone Herbal Garden), and leather-inspired Pantone Mocha Mousse.

Notably, in Europe, a premium box with two straps will be available at a starting price of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 15,670). In the US, the Moto Watch with the Pantone Volcanic Ash silicon band will go on sale starting January 22, and can be purchased from the official website.

Moto Watch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Watch features a 47mm, round dial with an aluminium frame and stainless steel crown, and the watch face gets the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The band hinges are compatible with third-party 22mm bands. The smartwatch gets an IP68 rating for splash and dust resistance, along with one atmosphere (ATM) underwater protection.

Coming to the health and fitness tracking, the smartphone comes with a step counter, a stress detector, a sleep monitor, and more. Motorola highlighted that the new Moto Watch is the company's first smartwatch introduced in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company, which powers the advanced health tracking features, such as workout logging, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, and more. The watch also surfaces insights from the data collected.

Additionally, the Moto Watch supports taking incoming calls, offers audio notification alerts, and users can also activate the Catch me up feature with moto ai-compatible smartphones. The smartphone is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display (AOD) turned off, and up to seven days of playtime with AOD turned on.

Moto Pen Ultra: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The Moto Pen Ultra's price was not disclosed by the company. However, it will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific this spring. In North America, the stylus will be launched a few months later. Moto Pen Ultra is described as an intelligent stylus experience for the Motorola Signature and the razr fold smartphones. The device features a pressure-sensitive fine tip, which supports tilt detection and palm-rejection. Users can also leverage a quick access toolbar to pick from a range of brushes, select the magnification tool, or personalise the pen.

Moto Pen Ultra

Photo Credit: Motorola

The company added that the stylus also supports four AI features. First is Quick Clip, which can highlight and send content to a new or existing note via the toolbar. Second is Speed Share, which uses AI to suggest people that the user is most likely to send their notes or annotations to. The Sketch to Image feature transforms doodles into AI-generated visuals, and Circle to Search lets users use the Moto Pen Ultra to search anything they see on their phone by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on it.

Moto Tag 2: Price, Availability, and Specifications

Moto Tag 2 price is set at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 4,100), and it will be available in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks. It will be launched in North America at a later date.

The smart tag supports UWB, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and the Find Hub network to help users in multiple use cases. While the UWB technology (sub-centimeter-level ranging) helps with precise distance and direction detection to find a car in the parking lot, the Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which is a low-power centimeter-level ranging technology, can be used to find smaller objects, such as keys misplaced in the house.

Moto Tag 2

Photo Credit: Motorola

A button on the Moto Tag 2 can be used to ring a connected smartphone or tablet and find it even when the device is on silent. The button can also be used as a remote camera shutter. The smart tag also allows users to share their location with friends or family.

Notably, Motorola claims the smart tag comes with more than 500 days of battery life and swappable batteries. The device also has an IP68 certification for splash and dust resistance.