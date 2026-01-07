Technology News
English Edition

CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2

Moto Sound Flow, Moto Watch, and Moto Tag 2 will be launched in multiple regions in the coming weeks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 January 2026 13:52 IST
CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tag 2 is priced at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 4,100)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Moto Sound Flow is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,950)
  • The Moto Watch will cost EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400)
  • Moto Pen Ultra will not be launched till spring
Advertisement

Motorola made several major announcements on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, which is currently being held in Las Vegas. The company launched a new flagship-grade smartphone, a book-style foldable, a unified artificial intelligence (AI) platform, and even a proof of concept of a wearable AI device. Alongside these big showcases, the company has also expanded the Moto Things lineup, the company's umbrella branding for its peripheral devices. Four new devices, including the Moto Sound Flow, Moto Watch, Moto Pen Ultra, and the Moto Tag 2, were introduced.

Moto Sound Flow: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The tech giant's first portable speaker, Moto Sound Flow, is priced starting at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,950) and will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks. It is available in two colour options of Pantone Carbon and Pantone Warm Taupe.

moto sound flow Moto Sound Flow

Moto Sound Flow
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

According to a newsroom post, Moto Sound Flow comes with a twill-textured fabric finish in the two abovementioned colour options. It features a dedicated woofer, tweeter, and dual passive radiators to produce 30W of output. The audio profile is tuned by Sound by Bose technology, and the company claims the speakers produce a “balanced, detailed, and crisp” sound quality. The device has in-built support for streaming platforms, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.

Motorola's Sound Flow also leverages Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to detect how close a user is to their phone and transfers their ongoing call or media to the large speaker automatically. It can also adapt the left and right channels based on the phone's position to create an immersive experience. The speaker is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, and has an IP67 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Moto Watch: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The new Moto Watch is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 10,400), and will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific and North America in the coming weeks. The watch is available with several band customisation options, including stainless steel (matte black and matte silver), silicon (Pantone Volcanic Ash, Pantone Parachute Purple, and Pantone Herbal Garden), and leather-inspired Pantone Mocha Mousse.

Notably, in Europe, a premium box with two straps will be available at a starting price of EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 15,670). In the US, the Moto Watch with the Pantone Volcanic Ash silicon band will go on sale starting January 22, and can be purchased from the official website.

moto watch Moto Watch

Moto Watch
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Moto Watch features a 47mm, round dial with an aluminium frame and stainless steel crown, and the watch face gets the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The band hinges are compatible with third-party 22mm bands. The smartwatch gets an IP68 rating for splash and dust resistance, along with one atmosphere (ATM) underwater protection.

Coming to the health and fitness tracking, the smartphone comes with a step counter, a stress detector, a sleep monitor, and more. Motorola highlighted that the new Moto Watch is the company's first smartwatch introduced in partnership with Polar, a Finnish sports and fitness tech company, which powers the advanced health tracking features, such as workout logging, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring, and more. The watch also surfaces insights from the data collected.

Additionally, the Moto Watch supports taking incoming calls, offers audio notification alerts, and users can also activate the Catch me up feature with moto ai-compatible smartphones. The smartphone is claimed to offer up to 13 days of battery life with the always-on display (AOD) turned off, and up to seven days of playtime with AOD turned on.

Moto Pen Ultra: Price, Availability, and Specifications

The Moto Pen Ultra's price was not disclosed by the company. However, it will be launched in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific this spring. In North America, the stylus will be launched a few months later. Moto Pen Ultra is described as an intelligent stylus experience for the Motorola Signature and the razr fold smartphones. The device features a pressure-sensitive fine tip, which supports tilt detection and palm-rejection. Users can also leverage a quick access toolbar to pick from a range of brushes, select the magnification tool, or personalise the pen.

moto pen ultra Moto Pen Ultra

Moto Pen Ultra
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

The company added that the stylus also supports four AI features. First is Quick Clip, which can highlight and send content to a new or existing note via the toolbar. Second is Speed Share, which uses AI to suggest people that the user is most likely to send their notes or annotations to. The Sketch to Image feature transforms doodles into AI-generated visuals, and Circle to Search lets users use the Moto Pen Ultra to search anything they see on their phone by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on it.

Moto Tag 2: Price, Availability, and Specifications

Moto Tag 2 price is set at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 4,100), and it will be available in select countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific in the coming weeks. It will be launched in North America at a later date.

The smart tag supports UWB, Bluetooth Channel Sounding, and the Find Hub network to help users in multiple use cases. While the UWB technology (sub-centimeter-level ranging) helps with precise distance and direction detection to find a car in the parking lot, the Bluetooth Channel Sounding, which is a low-power centimeter-level ranging technology, can be used to find smaller objects, such as keys misplaced in the house.

moto tag 2 Moto Tag 2

Moto Tag 2
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

A button on the Moto Tag 2 can be used to ring a connected smartphone or tablet and find it even when the device is on silent. The button can also be used as a remote camera shutter. The smart tag also allows users to share their location with friends or family.

Notably, Motorola claims the smart tag comes with more than 500 days of battery life and swappable batteries. The device also has an IP68 certification for splash and dust resistance.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto Sound Flow, Moto Watch, Moto Pen Ultra, Moto Tag 2, Moto Things
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo Reno 15 Series Price in India Leaked a Day Ahead of January 8 Launch: Expected Features, Specifications

Related Stories

CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  4. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  5. Lenovo Showcases AI-Powered Glasses, Other Concept Devices at CES
  6. iQOO Z11 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Imminent Launch in China
  7. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  8. Motorola Unveils Razr Fold as its First Book-Style Foldable at CES
  9. Asus ProArt PZ14 Launched Alongside Zenbook Duo and Zenbook A16 at CES
  10. Realme Buds Air 8 Launched in India With Up to 58 Hours of Total Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. Kamalkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty's Starrer Online?
  2. Ayalaan Telugu Version Streaming Now Online: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Streaming, Cast, and More
  3. 007 First Light PC System Requirements Revealed; IO Interactive Partners Nvidia for DLSS 4 Support on PC
  4. CES 2026: Motorola Things Lineup Expanded With Moto Sound Flow, Watch, Pen Ultra and Tag 2
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Series Price in India Leaked a Day Ahead of January 8 Launch: Expected Features, Specifications
  6. Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Laptop Showcased Alongside New Concept Devices at CES 2026
  7. CES 2026: Asus ProArt PZ14 With Snapdragon X2 Elite SoC Launched Alongside Zenbook Duo and Zenbook A16
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Confirmed to Feature BOE Displays With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate
  9. Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS Version Revealed at CES 2026, Will Be Available From June 2026
  10. Motorola Unveils Unified AI Platform and AI Pin-Styled Wearable Device Prototype at CES 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »