Oppo Reno 16F 5G has reportedly received another certification ahead of its expected launch. The upcoming smartphone has appeared on multiple regulatory databases in recent weeks, suggesting that Oppo is preparing it for release in several markets. Earlier listings have also hinted at key details such as memory and charging support. The Reno 16F 5G is expected to join the broader Reno 16 lineup, which could debut in China before expanding to global markets in the coming months.

Oppo Reno 16F 5G Receives GCF Certification Ahead of Reno 16 Series Debut

XpertPick spotted the Oppo Reno 16F 5G, with the model number CPH2859, in the Global Certification Forum (GCF) database. The certification suggests that the handset has cleared network compatibility testing for international markets.

The same model was reportedly previously spotted on Thailand's NBTC and the UAE's TDRA certification platforms, where it was identified as the Oppo Reno 16F 5G. The phone is also said to have appeared on TÜV certification with support for 80W wired fast charging.

An earlier listing on the NBD Import and Export database suggested that the Oppo Reno 16F 5G may launch in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The aforementioned report adds that another Oppo handset with model number CPH2865 has also appeared on GCF and Singapore's IMDA certification websites. It was previously spotted on the NBD database as well. This model is speculated to be the standard Oppo Reno 16. It may feature a 6.587-inch display along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro, model number CPH2863, is also tipped to have surfaced on NBTC and TDRA certification platforms following its NBD listing, suggesting that Oppo may offer the Pro model in a 12GB + 512GB option.

According to recent leaks, the Reno 16 series launching in China may include the Reno 16c, Reno 16, and Reno 16 Pro. The Oppo Reno 16 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, while the Reno 16 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.78-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor. The phones are expected to focus on performance upgrades while retaining camera hardware similar to the current Reno 15 models.