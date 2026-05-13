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JPMorgan Plans to Launch Tokenised Money Market Fund on Ethereum for Stablecoin Issuers

Fund targets stablecoin issuers seeking regulated reserve vehicles.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 16:03 IST
JPMorgan Plans to Launch Tokenised Money Market Fund on Ethereum for Stablecoin Issuers

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jakub Żerdzicki

JLTXX fund to invest in Treasury-backed overnight repurchase agreements

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Highlights
  • Minimum investment requirement set at $1 million
  • Fund carries an annual fee of 0.16 percent after waivers
  • Kinexys Digital Assets to manage the new fund
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JPMorgan plans to launch a tokenised money market fund on Ethereum, allowing stablecoin issuers to hold the reserves backing their stablecoins in a regulated, cash-like vehicle while earning interest. The “OnChain Liquidity-Token Money Market Fund,” with the ticker JLTXX, will invest in US Treasury bills and overnight repurchase agreements secured by US Treasurys or cash, said the paperwork filed on Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are subject to a minimum investment requirement of $1 million (roughly Rs. 9.57 crore), and the fund carries a 0.16 percent annual fee after waivers. JPMorgan's blockchain unit, called Kinexys Digital Assets, will be managing the fund. 

JLTXX Filing States Fund Will Comply With GENIUS Act

In recent months, Wall Street executives have shown greater interest in Blockchain-based tokenisation, with many believing that this technology offers greater operational efficiency for trading and settlement than traditional systems. As per the data from RWA.xyz, more than $32.2 billion (roughly Rs. 3,08,44,000 crore) worth of real-world assets (RWA), excluding stablecoins, are currently tokenised on-chain. The investment bank has yet to disclose a timeline for the launch of the fund, though the filing would take effect on Wednesday. 

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In December, JPMorgan launched its first tokenised product called My OnChain Net Yield Fund or MONY, making JPTXX the second tokenised product launched by the bank. MONY holds short-term debt securities designed to deliver returns higher than bank deposit rates, with interest and dividends accruing daily.

The filing also shows that JLTXX also follows a pilot transaction involving JPMorgan last week that transferred the first tokenised US Treasury fund from the US to one of JPMorgan's Singapore bank accounts in seconds using XRP Ledger and interbank rails.

In April, JPMorgan's rival investment bank, Morgan Stanley, also announced the launch of "Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio," which lets stablecoin issuers put their reserves in one of the bank's money market funds and earn interest on them. This offering is part of the Morgan Stanley Institutional Liquidity Funds trust, which has a primary aim to preserve capital, provide daily liquidity, and distribute income while maintaining a $1 (roughly Rs. 95.77) net asset value. The bank ensured that the offering is positioned while keeping ongoing regulatory developments in mind and will fall under the GENIUS Act. 

This development showcases how traditional financial institutions are exploring various methods to integrate stablecoins within existing financial frameworks. Moving forward, the focus shall stay on ensuring a balance between innovation and compliance, since both regulators and financial institutions join forces to clarify the role of stablecoins in the crypto financial system.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Stablecoin, JPMorgan
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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