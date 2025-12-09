Technology News
  Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support

Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support

Moto G Stylus (2026) could launch in grey and lavender colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 17:26 IST
Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2026) is likely to sport a 6.7-inch OLED display

Highlights
  • Moto G Stylus (2026) could go official in second quarter of next year
  • Moto G Stylus (2026) seems to have a rectangular camera module
  • The Bluetooth tracker is shown in beige and orange colours
Moto G Stylus (2025) with Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC and dual rear camera unit was launched in April this year. Now, the launch of its purported successor, the Moto G Stylus (2026), seems to be around the corner, as its renders have leaked online. The images suggest two colour options for the Moto G Stylus (2026). It is likely to come with a triple rear camera unit. The Moto G Stylus (2026) could feature a 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery unit. The leak also shows off the alleged renders of the Moto Tag 2. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is said to support a stylus.

Moto G Stylus (2026) Design (Expected)

The folks over at Android Headlines have published renders of the purported Moto G Stylus (2026) and Moto Tag 2. The renders show the unannounced Motorola handset in grey and lavender colour options with a leather back panel.

The Motorola logo is seen at the centre of the phone's rear panel. The top-left corner houses a slightly protruding rectangular camera module with four cutouts, resembling the layout of Moto G Stylus (2025). The island houses three camera sensors and alongside an LED flash.

moto g stylus 2026 android headlines Moto G Stylus (2026)

Moto G Stylus (2026)
Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

The power button and volume rocker are positioned on the right edge of the Moto G Stylus (2026). The stylus is integrated into the bottom edge of the phone.

Moto G Stylus (2026) Specifications (Expected)

The Moto G Stylus (2026) is likely to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to ship with a mid-range chipset from Qualcomm or MediaTek. It could feature 8GB and 12GB of RAM, while 128GB and 256GB storage options.

The upcoming handset is expected to pack a triple rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It could come pre-installed with Android 16 and an IP68-rated build.

Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G Stylus (2026) in the second quarter of 2026. It is said to cost between $399 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and $449 (roughly Rs. 40,000).

Moto Tag 2 Design, Specifications (Expected)

The report also shed light on the design of Moto Tag 2. Motorola's second-generation Bluetooth tracker is shown in beige and orange colours, though official colour names may differ. It is expected to support Google's Find My Device network and UWB (Ultra-Wideband).

moto tag 2 androidheadlines Moto Tag 2

Moto Tag 2
Photo Credit: Androidheadlines

 

It could come with IP67 water and dust resistance. It's likely to debut alongside the Moto G Stylus 2026 and carry a similar price tag to the original Moto Tag, which launched in India at Rs. 2,299 in August 2024.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is tipped to support a stylus. This upgrade could position it as a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It's still unclear if the stylus will be included in the retail box of the phone or sold separately.

Moto G Stylus, Moto G Stylus 2026, Moto G Stylus 2025, Motorola, Moto Tag 2, Moto Tag 2 Specifications, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications, Moto Tag
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
