Moto G54 5G is scheduled to launch in India on September 6. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and is confirmed to pack a 6000mAh battery. The phone is teased in a single storage variant and two colour options. The company also revealed other key specifications of the upcoming phone. It will succeed the Moto G53 5G, which was initially released in China in December 2022 and later released globally in January 2023.

In a Flipkart microsite, the Moto G54 5G is teased in blue and green colour options. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will ship with Android 13 and confirms an Android 14 upgrade and security upgrades of up to 3 years.

The 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display of the phone will come with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The rear camera system of the Moto G54 5G will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Brace yourself for the upcoming #motog54_5G, where speed meets unparalleled power with MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020. Launching 6th September on @flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo and at leading retail stores. #GoBeyondSpeed. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 31, 2023

The phone is confirmed to support stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound. Moto G54 5G will pack a large 6,000mAh battery, claiming to be the largest in the segment. For security, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone will also arrive with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In a now-deleted page on the official Moto India website, the company confirmed that the phone will launch in Mint Green, Midnight Blue, and Pearl Blue colour options. It also reportedly revealed that the Moto G54 5G will be equipped with a 16-megapixel front sensor. The phone is also said to support a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, 5G support, and NFC connectivity.

