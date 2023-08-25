Moto G84 5G is scheduled to launch in India on September 1. The handset is expected to succeed the Moto G82 5G, which was unveiled in 2022 and is likely to be an upgrade over the 2023 Moto G73 5G. The company has revealed the design and colour options of the phone. It has also confirmed several key specifications of the model including display, processor, camera, and battery details. Now, a tipster has suggested the price range of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its launch.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested in a tweet that the Moto G84 5G could be priced in India between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 24,000. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

As per Motorola, the Moto G84 5G is said to ship with Android 13 OS and is confirmed to be available in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options, the last of which will be offered in a vegan leather finish.

The Moto G84 5G will feature a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The triple rear camera unit of the handset will include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash unit.

As for the rear camera module, the Moto G84 5G will come with a slightly raised rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel, while the front camera sensor is housed inside a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Motorola has also confirmed that the Moto G84 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone will arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also supports 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial sound and sports stereo speakers.

