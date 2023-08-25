Technology News

Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details

Moto G84 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 August 2023 18:19 IST
Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G84 5G is seen in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue and Viva Magenta colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G84 5G features a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED 120Hz display
  • The phone will launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • Moto G84 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with OIS

Moto G84 5G is scheduled to launch in India on September 1. The handset is expected to succeed the Moto G82 5G, which was unveiled in 2022 and is likely to be an upgrade over the 2023 Moto G73 5G. The company has revealed the design and colour options of the phone. It has also confirmed several key specifications of the model including display, processor, camera, and battery details. Now, a tipster has suggested the price range of the upcoming smartphone ahead of its launch.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggested in a tweet that the Moto G84 5G could be priced in India between Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 24,000. The phone is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

As per Motorola, the Moto G84 5G is said to ship with Android 13 OS and is confirmed to be available in Marshmellow Blue, Midnight Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options, the last of which will be offered in a vegan leather finish.

The Moto G84 5G will feature a 6.55-inch 10-bit pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. The triple rear camera unit of the handset will include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash unit. 

As for the rear camera module, the Moto G84 5G will come with a slightly raised rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel, while the front camera sensor is housed inside a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Motorola has also confirmed that the Moto G84 5G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The phone will arrive with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also supports 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos, Moto Spatial sound and sports stereo speakers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G84 5G

Moto G84 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G84 5G, Moto G84 5G India launch, Moto G84 5G price in India, Moto G84 5G Specifications, Moto G84 5G Features, Motorola, Moto, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun

Related Stories

Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  3. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  5. Moto G54 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC, to Launch on This Date
  6. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  7. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  8. TVS X Electric Crossover Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  9. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
  10. Google's Pixel 8 Series Could Offer These AI-Powered Video Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pebble Game of Thrones Themed Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display and Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
  3. After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun
  4. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  5. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  6. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
  7. After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
  8. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
  9. Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details
  10. Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.