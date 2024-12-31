Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating

The phone will now show screen recording alerts when the functionality is triggered.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 December 2024 16:35 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating

Motorola's Android 15-based Hello UI update is now available for Edge 50 Pro

Highlights
  • Android 15 improves graphics, app performance, and system stability
  • The update for Motorola Edge 50 Pro is approximately 1.77GB in size
  • Users report battery drain and sluggish performance after updating
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 50 Pro users can now download the latest Hello UI update based on the new Android 15 operating system (OS). It is rolling out in a phased manner and users in India are receiving the update on their smartphones. As per the company, it brings smoother graphics and faster app performance. However, the update's rollout hasn't been entirely smooth as soon after the update, Motorola Edge 50 Pro users took to community and official support forums to report issues such as sluggish performance and severe battery drain.

Android 15 Update for Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The Android 15 update for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India comes with the build number V1UM35H.10-38-1. It is approximately 1.77GB in size. As per the changelog, users will be able to take advantage of system improvements such as smoother graphics and faster app performance. Further, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will now show screen recording alerts when the functionality is triggered. Users can also quickly switch between device languages, as per Motorola.

moto edge 50 pro update Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Android 15 Update is Live for Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The latest Hello UI update based on Android 15 also carries several other changes. It improves Bluetooth connectivity by introducing more control in quick settings, such as pairing a new device, switching between devices, and checking the battery status. Further, users can also leverage satellite messaging when network is unavailable. The update has accessibility improvements like a dedicated tile in quick settings to control hearing devices, switch for changing preset sound profiles, and font scaling.

The changelog says that it also bundles the December 2024 Android security patch.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the Android 15 update is available on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. However, users are reporting issues with the handset following the update. On Motorola's official support page and various Reddit forums, there are complains of severe battery drain and sluggish performance after updating the device.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola, Android 15
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  2. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  3. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  4. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  5. Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro With IP69K Rating Launched in India: See Price
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 Tipped to Release on This Date
  7. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Launch Date Set For January 3
  8. All iPhone 17 Models Could Feature ProMotion Displays
  9. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  10. You Can Now Watch Apple TV+ for Free Between January 4-5
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip FE Allegedly Spotted in GSMA Database
  2. ISRO Successfully Launches Two SpaDeX Satellites, Completes Space Docking Test Flight
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Battery, Build Details Revealed Ahead of January 2 Launch
  4. AgiBot Robotics Firm Open Sources Massive Dataset to Train Humanoid Robots
  5. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Android 15 Update With Improved Animations; Users Report Problems After Updating
  6. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K LCD Screen, 8,300mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. 2,000-Year-Old Birthday Invitation Found at Roman Fort in UK
  8. Huawei Enjoy 70X Launch Date Announced, Spotted on China Telecom Website With Price, Specifications
  9. Spacex Wraps 2024 with Its Final Falcon 9 Launch, Deploying Starlink V2 Satellites
  10. Nvidia Closes Acquisition of Israeli Software Startup Run:ai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »