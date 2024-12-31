Motorola Edge 50 Pro users can now download the latest Hello UI update based on the new Android 15 operating system (OS). It is rolling out in a phased manner and users in India are receiving the update on their smartphones. As per the company, it brings smoother graphics and faster app performance. However, the update's rollout hasn't been entirely smooth as soon after the update, Motorola Edge 50 Pro users took to community and official support forums to report issues such as sluggish performance and severe battery drain.

The Android 15 update for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India comes with the build number V1UM35H.10-38-1. It is approximately 1.77GB in size. As per the changelog, users will be able to take advantage of system improvements such as smoother graphics and faster app performance. Further, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro will now show screen recording alerts when the functionality is triggered. Users can also quickly switch between device languages, as per Motorola.

Android 15 Update is Live for Motorola Edge 50 Pro

The latest Hello UI update based on Android 15 also carries several other changes. It improves Bluetooth connectivity by introducing more control in quick settings, such as pairing a new device, switching between devices, and checking the battery status. Further, users can also leverage satellite messaging when network is unavailable. The update has accessibility improvements like a dedicated tile in quick settings to control hearing devices, switch for changing preset sound profiles, and font scaling.

The changelog says that it also bundles the December 2024 Android security patch.

Gadgets 360 staff members can confirm that the Android 15 update is available on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. However, users are reporting issues with the handset following the update. On Motorola's official support page and various Reddit forums, there are complains of severe battery drain and sluggish performance after updating the device.