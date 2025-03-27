Technology News
Motorola Edge 60 Pro's Leaked Images Reportedly Hint Towards Inclusion of a New Button

The phone may sport a 2.0-micrometre Sony LYTIA sensor with a 12-73mm lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2025 18:26 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro's Leaked Images Reportedly Hint Towards Inclusion of a New Button

Motorola Edge 60 Pro is the purported successor to 2024's Edge 50 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Leaked images show a new button on the purported Motorola Edge 60 Pro
  • It may function either as a camera button or a customisable key
  • The phone is expected to be priced at EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000)
Motorola Edge 60 Pro is rumoured to be in development as the successor to last year's Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Ahead of its anticipated reveal, images of the purported smartphone have surfaced which give a glimpse of its design from all sides. According to a report, the phone will be equipped with an additional new button beneath the volume rockers which may offer extra functionality. However, its exact function is yet to be determined.

Mystery Button on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro

According to a report by NewMobile, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro appears to have a new button on the left spine. While official details are yet to be announced, the report speculates that it may serve as a control button for the camera, similar to the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models. Meanwhile, an alternative functionality is also suggested. Instead of being tied to one feature, it may offer a flexible purpose which could be customised, not too dissimilar from the iPhone's Action button.

motorola edge 60 pro new mobile Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Mystery Button on the Motorola Edge 60 Pro
Photo Credit: NewMobile

The images also reveal the specifications of one of the cameras part of the purported Motorola Edge 60 Pro's triple optics unit. The branding suggests it may have a 2.0-micrometre Sony LYTIA sensor with a 12-73mm lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Similar to its predecessor, the phone is expected to come with a textured back panel, although it remains unknown if the material will be vegan leather that was seen in the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price, Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the purported Motorola Edge 60 Pro may cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Notably, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched at a starting price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,700) and Rs. 31,999 in India.

The phone is rumoured to be offered in Blue, Green and Purple colours. It could be backed by a 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Microsoft Introduces Two New Reasoning Agents in 365 Copilot, Launches Autonomous Agents in Copilot Studio

