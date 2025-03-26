Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60, and Edge 60 Pro smartphones soon. Ahead of the official debut, these smartphones have allegedly appeared on an e-commerce website, hinting at their European pricing, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options. If the listings are accurate, then the Motorola Edge 60 and Razr 60 Ultra could be available in two shades. They could pack up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 Pro is listed to be available in three colour options.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price (Expected)

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the European retail site Epto has listed the unannounced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60, and Edge 60 Pro, suggesting their price details. Screengrabs of the listing shared by the publication suggest the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will cost EUR 1,346.90 (roughly Rs. 1,24,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The foldable could come in Mountain Trail Wood and Scarab Green colours.

For comparison, last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched with a price tag of EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000). It came to India in July last year and was priced at Rs. 99,999 for the same variant.

The Motorola Edge 60 will be reportedly priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It could be available in Gibraltar Sea Blue and Shamrock Green colourways.

For comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 came out in August 2024 with a price tag of EUR 599 (around Rs 55,500). In India, it was priced at Rs. 27,999.

As per the listing, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in Blue, Green and Purple colours. Last year's Motorola Edge 50 Pro was unveiled for EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,700). It was available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999

Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 series. The Razr 60 Ultra recently appeared on China's TENAA website with a 6.96-inch OLED main display, 4-inch cover screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The clamshell foldable could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.