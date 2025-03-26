Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro European Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro European Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked

Motorola Edge 60 will reportedly cost EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 17:04 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro European Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 launched in European markets for EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 55,000)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro is likely to be available in three shades
  • Edge 60 could be the cheapest of the trio
  • They could get up to 512GB storage
Advertisement

Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60, and Edge 60 Pro smartphones soon. Ahead of the official debut, these smartphones have allegedly appeared on an e-commerce website, hinting at their European pricing, RAM and storage configurations, and colour options. If the listings are accurate, then the Motorola Edge 60 and Razr 60 Ultra could be available in two shades. They could pack up to 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 Pro is listed to be available in three colour options. 

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price (Expected)

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the European retail site Epto has listed the unannounced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60, and Edge 60 Pro, suggesting their price details. Screengrabs of the listing shared by the publication suggest the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will cost EUR 1,346.90 (roughly Rs. 1,24,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The foldable could come in Mountain Trail Wood and Scarab Green colours.

For comparison, last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched with a price tag of EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000). It came to India in July last year and was priced at Rs. 99,999 for the same variant.

The Motorola Edge 60 will be reportedly priced at EUR 399.90 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It could be available in Gibraltar Sea Blue and Shamrock Green colourways.

For comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 came out in August 2024 with a price tag of EUR 599 (around Rs 55,500). In India, it was priced at Rs. 27,999.

As per the listing, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will cost EUR 649.89 (roughly Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is said to be offered in Blue, Green and Purple colours. Last year's Motorola Edge 50 Pro was unveiled for EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 64,700). It was available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 31,999

Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 series. The Razr 60 Ultra recently appeared on China's TENAA website with a 6.96-inch OLED main display, 4-inch cover screen, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The clamshell foldable could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Excellent display
  • IP68 rating
  • Fast wireless charging
  • Good cameras
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Ghost touches on curved display
Read detailed Motorola Edge 50 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 14
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola Edge 60 Price, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple iOS 19 Leaked Mockups Suggest ‘Glassy’, VisionOS-Inspired Design

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro European Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  2. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  3. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  4. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  5. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  8. Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch
  9. Vivo Y300t With 6,500mAh Battery Confirmed to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Vision Language Model Released in a Smaller Size, Packs Agentic Capabilities
  2. Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro European Prices, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  4. Apple Reportedly Faces Challenges While Designing Watch SE With Plastic Body
  5. Vivo Y300t Confirmed to Get 6,500mAh Battery; to Launch Alongside Vivo Y300 Pro+ on March 31
  6. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro AI Model Launched; Tops Leaderboard, Outperforms OpenAI’s o3 Mini
  7. Apple iOS 19 Leaked Mockups Suggest ‘Glassy’, VisionOS-Inspired Design
  8. Oppo's Book-Style Foldable Tablet Design Spotted in Patent Document
  9. Vivo T4 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  10. Sony WF-C710N TWS Earphones With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »