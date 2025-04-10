Technology News
English Edition
  Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 18:18 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will come in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will support 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • The display will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection with Aqua Touch
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be introduced in India later this month. The company has revealed the colour options and availability details of the handset ahead of the launch. Meanwhile, an official listing of the smartphone has confirmed several of its key features as well. The phone will come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, an inbuilt stylus, and a 50-megapixel main rear camera. It is expected to join the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which was unveiled in the country on April 2. 

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will launch in India on April 15 at 12pm IST, the company announced in an X post. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail stores, an accompanying promotional poster confirmed. It is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with an inbuilt stylus. An earlier leak claimed that it will priced at Rs. 22,999 for its 8GB + 256GB option.motorola edge 60 stylus motorola inline Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features

The official listing of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus confirms that it will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, a 3,000nits peak brightness level, SGS Low Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certifications alongside Corning Gorila 3 protection with Aqua Touch support.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storge. The phone will support up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card. It will ship with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and will receive two years of major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will carry a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a dedicated 3 in 1 light sensor. The phone will get a 32-megapixel front camera.

Images on the website confirms that the inbuilt stylus will be placed in a slot on the bottom edge. The Edge 60 Stylus will be equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed dual stereo speaker units. Connectivity options will include dual nano SIM, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It will offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone is said to get MIL-STD-810H duarbility certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will measure 162.15x74.78x8.29mm in size and weigh 191g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus , Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
