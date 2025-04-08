Motorola appears to be working on launching an Edge 60 Stylus model. The Lenovo-owned brand is yet to announce its arrival, but a new leak suggests the phone's launch date and key specifications. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will possibly go official next week in India. As the name suggests, the phone could feature an in-built stylus. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and could pack a 5,000mAh battery. The stylus variant is likely to debut as a sibling of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 60.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) took to X to share the alleged launch date and specifications of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. As per the tipster, the handset will debut in India on April 17.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications (Leaked)

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is tipped to run on Android 15 and feature a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is said to house a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. It could sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. Motorola is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging on the phone.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is rumoured to come as a mid-range handset. As per past leaks, it will be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 43,600). The alleged phone's render showcased a bump on the bottom right corner of the device, suggesting the in-built stylus.

The company recently announced the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and carries a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. We can expect the company to reveal the official launch date of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Edge 60 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 shortly.