Motorola Edge 60 Stylus was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with a built-in stylus. The handset has Corning Gorilla 3 display protection, a MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. It joins the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which was unveiled in the country earlier this month.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web colour options. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail stores starting April 23 at 12pm IST.

Customers can get a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount on Flipkart, bringing the effective price of the handset down to Rs. 21,999, the company said in a press release. Axis Bank and IDFC credit card users can enjoy an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on full swipe transactions. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio users purchasing the phone can enjoy up to Rs. 2,000 cashback and avail of additional Rs. 8,000 benefits including shopping, flight and hotel booking deals.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 3,000nits peak brightness level. It also comes with SGS Low Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certifications alongside Corning Gorilla 3 protection with Aqua Touch support.

The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus supports up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and will get two years of major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is equipped with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a dedicated 3 in 1 light sensor. The front camera holds a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The built-in stylus of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus handset is placed in a slot on the bottom edge. It supports Moto AI features including imaging and productivity tools like update summary, audio transcription, and more. It has integrated Adobe Doc Scan as well. The handset has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge 60 Stylus with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 162.15x74.78x8.29mm and weighs 191g.

