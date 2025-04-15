Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Triple Rear Cameras, Built-In Stylus Launched in India

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with a built-in stylus.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 12:25 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Triple Rear Cameras, Built-In Stylus Launched in India

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web shades

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Stylus sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K pOLED display
  • It has MIL-STD-810H certification, IP68 dust and water-resistant rating
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus supports 68W wired, 15W wireless charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus was launched in India on Tuesday. The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is claimed to be the segment's first smartphone with a built-in stylus. The handset has Corning Gorilla 3 display protection, a MIL-STD-810H durability certification, and an IP68 dust and water-resistant rating. It joins the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which was unveiled in the country earlier this month.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web colour options. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website, and select retail stores starting April 23 at 12pm IST. 

Customers can get a Rs. 1,000 exchange discount on Flipkart, bringing the effective price of the handset down to Rs. 21,999, the company said in a press release. Axis Bank and IDFC credit card users can enjoy an instant Rs. 1,000 discount on full swipe transactions. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio users purchasing the phone can enjoy up to Rs. 2,000 cashback and avail of additional Rs. 8,000 benefits including shopping, flight and hotel booking deals.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 3,000nits peak brightness level. It also comes with SGS Low Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certifications alongside Corning Gorilla 3 protection with Aqua Touch support.

The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus supports up to 1TB storage expansion via a microSD card. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin and will get two years of major OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is equipped with a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a dedicated 3 in 1 light sensor. The front camera holds a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. 

The built-in stylus of the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus handset is placed in a slot on the bottom edge. It supports Moto AI features including imaging and productivity tools like update summary, audio transcription, and more. It has integrated Adobe Doc Scan as well. The handset has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Motorola has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Edge 60 Stylus with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset measures 162.15x74.78x8.29mm and weighs 191g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched
OmniVision OV50X 1-Inch Camera Sensor With 8K HDR Video Recording Support Launched

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Triple Rear Cameras, Built-In Stylus Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colourways Ahead of April 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  5. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
  3. World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure
  4. Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
  5. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset
  9. Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »