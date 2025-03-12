Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to succeed the Edge 50 lineup. The latter came with the Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra variants. However, it appears that the upcoming Edge 60 lineup could get a new variant with an inbuilt stylus. Leaked renders said to be of the Edge 60 Stylus have surfaced online. Pricing detail of the rumoured handset has been leaked as well. The Edge 60 Stylus could have a dedicated storage slot for the stylus at the bottom edge.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: All We Know

The Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to include a Stylus variant, according to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The tipster shared a render of the alleged phone where we see a dedicated Stylus storage slot at the bottom edge. Alongside the USB Type-C port, speaker grille and mic, we also see a 3.5mm audio jack placed on the bottom edge.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus design render

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Motorola presently sells a Moto G Stylus with an inbuilt stylus, but if the above leak is true, the company maybe bringing the stylus to the Edge lineup soon.

Meanwhile, an IT Home report claimed that the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 43,600). Notably, an earlier report suggested that the purported base Motorola Edge 60 could be priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is expected to be offered in Green and Sea Blue shades.

The cheaper Motorola Edge 60 Fusion version may be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the same RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 Pro model is expected to be listed at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800). The Fusion option can come in Blue and Grey colourways, while the Pro variant will likely be offered in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) shades.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro was previously spotted on Dekra, TÜV Rheinland, and FCC certification websites. It is expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. We should learn more about the Edge 60 Stylus in the coming weeks.