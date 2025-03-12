Technology News
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Could Be in Development; Design Render Leaked Online

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 12 March 2025 17:37 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (pictured) was launched in select markets in May 2024

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 series may incude base, Pro and Fusion variants
  • The Stylus version will likely have an inbuilt slot for the stylus
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro could get a 5,100mAh battery
Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to succeed the Edge 50 lineup. The latter came with the Edge 50, Edge 50 Pro, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Ultra variants. However, it appears that the upcoming Edge 60 lineup could get a new variant with an inbuilt stylus. Leaked renders said to be of the Edge 60 Stylus have surfaced online. Pricing detail of the rumoured handset has been leaked as well. The Edge 60 Stylus could have a dedicated storage slot for the stylus at the bottom edge.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: All We Know

The Motorola Edge 60 series is expected to include a Stylus variant, according to an X post by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). The tipster shared a render of the alleged phone where we see a dedicated Stylus storage slot at the bottom edge. Alongside the USB Type-C port, speaker grille and mic, we also see a 3.5mm audio jack placed on the bottom edge. 

moto edge 60 stylus x evanblass inline Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus design render
Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

 

Motorola presently sells a Moto G Stylus with an inbuilt stylus, but if the above leak is true, the company maybe bringing the stylus to the Edge lineup soon. 

Meanwhile, an IT Home report claimed that the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus could be priced around EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 43,600). Notably, an earlier report suggested that the purported base Motorola Edge 60 could be priced at EUR 380 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is expected to be offered in Green and Sea Blue shades.

The cheaper Motorola Edge 60 Fusion version may be priced at EUR 350 (roughly Rs. 33,100) for the same RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Edge 60 Pro model is expected to be listed at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 56,800). The Fusion option can come in Blue and Grey colourways, while the Pro variant will likely be offered in Blue, Green, and Grape (Purple) shades.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro was previously spotted on Dekra, TÜV Rheinland, and FCC certification websites. It is expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery and 68W wired fast charging support. We should learn more about the Edge 60 Stylus in the coming weeks. 

Comments

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
