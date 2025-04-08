Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus will be launched in India on April 17, according to a tipster.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2025 19:31 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: X/@evleaks

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus leaked render shows a stylus slot at the bottom edge

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Stylus could sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz pOLED display
  • The handset is expected to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The Edge 60 Stylus may support 68W wired and 15W wireless charging
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India has surfaced online, ahead of the anticipated debut of the handset in India later this month. Leaked renders of the purported smartphone show its design and probable colour options. The key features of the phone were previously leaked, and the Motorola Edhe 60 Stylus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 60 Stylus could feature the same camera setup as the existing Edge 60 Fusion variant.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design (Expected)

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India could be set at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav's (@yabhishekhd) post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster previously claimed that the phone will launch in the country on April 17. The company has yet to announce any plans to launch the smartphone in India.

motorola edge 60 stylus x yabhishekhd inline Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus leaked design render
Photo Credit: X/@yabhishekhd

 

In another post, the tipster shared a design render of the rumoured Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. The phone appears in two shades of blue. The back panel design is similar to the Edge 60 Fusion, with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner. 

The display on the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is seen to be very slim, with uniform bezels. An earlier leak showed the stylus slot at the bottom edge alongside a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, mic, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Key Features (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The phone may ship with Android 15, with Motorola's Hello UI skin on top.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus could come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 13-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Features, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Motorola Edge 60 Series, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola Edge 60, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo Find X8 Ultra Full Specifications Listed on TENAA; to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery
US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  2. OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Products
  3. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  4. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Super Leica Phone
  6. Honor Power to Launch on April 15; May Get 7,800mAh Battery
  7. Redmi Watch Move Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  8. LG 4K UHD Smart Monitors With WebOS Launched in India: See Price
  9. Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Suggests Imminent India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Revive Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA and Modern Gene Editing
  2. Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts
  3. NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27
  4. First Future Type 1a Supernova Detected: White Dwarf Pair to Collide in 23 Billion Years
  5. Major Disruption Has Left Arctic Polar Vortex Away from North Pole, Scientists Alert
  6. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Binance Partners Worldpay to Bring Fiat-to-Crypto Payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay
  8. US Department of Justice Reportedly Shuts National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
  9. Samsung Tipped to Do Away With In-Built S-Pen on Future Galaxy S ‘Ultra’ Models
  10. Runway Introduces Gen-4 Turbo Video AI Model With Faster Generation Speeds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »