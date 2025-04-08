Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India has surfaced online, ahead of the anticipated debut of the handset in India later this month. Leaked renders of the purported smartphone show its design and probable colour options. The key features of the phone were previously leaked, and the Motorola Edhe 60 Stylus is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 60 Stylus could feature the same camera setup as the existing Edge 60 Fusion variant.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Price in India, Design (Expected)

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus price in India could be set at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, according to tipster Abhishek Yadav's (@yabhishekhd) post on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster previously claimed that the phone will launch in the country on April 17. The company has yet to announce any plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus leaked design render

Photo Credit: X/@yabhishekhd

In another post, the tipster shared a design render of the rumoured Motorola Edge 60 Stylus. The phone appears in two shades of blue. The back panel design is similar to the Edge 60 Fusion, with a rectangular camera module in the top left corner.

The display on the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is seen to be very slim, with uniform bezels. An earlier leak showed the stylus slot at the bottom edge alongside a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, mic, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Key Features (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is expected to sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The phone may ship with Android 15, with Motorola's Hello UI skin on top.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus could come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, alongside a 13-megapixel secondary sensor at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support.