Technology News
loading

JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints

Michael Kondoudis, a US Patent and Trademark Attorney shared details about JP Morgan’s crypto wallet patent on Twitter.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 November 2022 13:14 IST
JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints

Photo Credit: Facebook/ JP Morgan

JP Morgan was set up back in the year 2000 and caters to 135,000 clients in over 180 countries

Highlights
  • JP Morgan aims to expand financial services for clients from all arenas
  • JP Morgan has already entered the metaverse with Onyx lounge
  • JP Morgan had launched JPM stablecoin in October 2020

JP Morgan has filed for a patent to dive deeper into the Web3 space. As per its most recent patent filing, the largest bank in the US is looking to launch a crypto wallet. The intention behind launching this wallet is to meet the needs of the markets, which, though gradually, is continuing to witness the growth of the crypto sector all together. JP Morgan's plans to plunge into the digital assets industry comes in the backdrop of the ongoing slump in the crypto industry.

Michael Kondoudis, a US Patent and Trademark Attorney shared details about JP Morgan's crypto wallet patent on Twitter.

As per Kondoulis, JP Morgan is interested in bulking its crypto wallet with capabilities of virtual currency transfer, exchange, and a crypto payment processor.

The bank with more than 135,000 clients in over 180 countries has, in recent times, taken a concrete stance in terms of showing its support towards the crypto sector.

Back in October 2020, the bank launched its own JPM stablecoin as the first ever cryptocurrency backed by a centralised bank in the US.

In February, the Wall Street megabank entered the metaverse by inaugurating a lounge named Onyx in the virtual world Decentraland, making it the first major bank to step into the metaverse.

JP Morgan was set up back in the year 2000. Almost 23 years into business, the lender is now looking to dabble in the new-age Web3 sphere.

Back in September, the bank had posted a job listing for a ‘Vice President for Payments Business Development' to lead its technology team.

The focus area for the appointee to this role was detailed to have a lot to do with exploring crypto, metaverse, and Web3 as sectors.

In a report released earlier this year, JP Morgan predicted that the economics of the metaverse – or metanomics – will soon swell up to $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 79,55,450 crore) in annual revenue.

Meanwhile, over 3,600 trademark applications around the sectors of cryptocurrency, Web3, metaverse, and NFTs have been filed so far this year in the US as of August 31.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, JP Morgan, Web3, Metaverse, NFTs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details
Featured video of the day
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

Related Stories

JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  2. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  3. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Hints at Flat Display, Design Changes: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again: All Details
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  6. WhatsApp Desktop App Testing Screen Lock Feature for PC, Laptops: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
  2. JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
  3. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details
  4. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13 Update with One UI 5: Reports
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Tipped to Sport LCD Screen With Stylus Support
  7. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 Reportedly Getting New Update With Screen-Off Gesture, On-Wrist Calls
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Listed on Geekbench Again, to Feature Android 13: Details
  9. WhatsApp Desktop App Testing Screen Lock Feature for PC, Laptops: Report
  10. Tesla Safety at Centre of Criminal Trial Over Fiery, Fatal Crash in South Korea
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.