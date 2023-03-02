Motorola Razr is going to get a new edition of foldable smartphone this year, confirmed Lenovo which now owns the Motorola brand. Motorola introduced the Razr, one of the brand's most famous mobile phones, in 2004. It quickly rose to prominence to become one of the most popular flip phones of the 2000s. In 2020, Motorola renewed the Razr brand in a new foldable form to become one of the first smartphone makers to release a device with a flexible screen.

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed in an interview with CNBC at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the Motorola Razr is doing well. Moreover, Motorola will release the next edition of the foldable smartphone "very soon." He said that the yet-to-be-released device is "much better."

Yang offered little details about the upcoming smartphone but stated that the hinge and applications on the handset would be improved. Several smartphone manufacturers, ranging from Samsung to Honor, have concentrated on the hinge to ensure it is sturdy and will not create a line inside the mobile screen. Yang said that this is where the next era of Razr devices would see advancements. A specific release date for the purported Motorola Razr 2023 has not been announced, but recent leaks have suggested a June release.

Meanwhile, Motorola also demonstrated a concept Motorola Rizr device with a sliding form factor at the MWC 2023. Even as hands-on demos have been presented, Motorola has disclosed little regarding the specifications of this design.

The device shown at MWC 2023 reportedly has a 5-inch POLED display with a 15:9 aspect ratio that can reportedly expand to 6.5-inch (in a 22:9 aspect ratio). When rolled up, the portion of the display that is not in use appears to wrap around the bottom and slide onto the back side over the back panel. Once flipped over, the rolled-up display on the back is said to function as a secondary display capable of displaying alerts, similar to the outer display on a standard clamshell foldable.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.