Motorola Confirms New Razr Foldable Smartphone Edition in 2023

Motorola Razr 2023 foldable phone is likely to have an under-screen front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 March 2023 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 2022 (pictured) was launched in October 2022

  • Lenovo acquired the Motorola brand in 2014
  • Lenovo CEO confirmed a new Razr version at the MWC 2023
  • Motorola is also working on a rollable smartphone

Motorola Razr is going to get a new edition of foldable smartphone this year, confirmed Lenovo which now owns the Motorola brand. Motorola introduced the Razr, one of the brand's most famous mobile phones, in 2004. It quickly rose to prominence to become one of the most popular flip phones of the 2000s. In 2020, Motorola renewed the Razr brand in a new foldable form to become one of the first smartphone makers to release a device with a flexible screen.

Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed in an interview with CNBC at the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that the Motorola Razr is doing well. Moreover, Motorola will release the next edition of the foldable smartphone "very soon." He said that the yet-to-be-released device is "much better."

Yang offered little details about the upcoming smartphone but stated that the hinge and applications on the handset would be improved. Several smartphone manufacturers, ranging from Samsung to Honor, have concentrated on the hinge to ensure it is sturdy and will not create a line inside the mobile screen. Yang said that this is where the next era of Razr devices would see advancements. A specific release date for the purported Motorola Razr 2023 has not been announced, but recent leaks have suggested a June release.

Meanwhile, Motorola also demonstrated a concept Motorola Rizr device with a sliding form factor at the MWC 2023. Even as hands-on demos have been presented, Motorola has disclosed little regarding the specifications of this design.

The device shown at MWC 2023 reportedly has a 5-inch POLED display with a 15:9 aspect ratio that can reportedly expand to 6.5-inch (in a 22:9 aspect ratio). When rolled up, the portion of the display that is not in use appears to wrap around the bottom and slide onto the back side over the back panel. Once flipped over, the rolled-up display on the back is said to function as a secondary display capable of displaying alerts, similar to the outer display on a standard clamshell foldable.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Razr, Motorola, Lenovo, MWC 2023
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
