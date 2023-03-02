Technology News

Airtel Surpasses 10 Lakh 5G Customers in Mumbai, Service Live in Over 140 Cities in India

Airtel recently crossed the 10 million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2023 16:40 IST
Photo Credit: Airtel

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key locations in Mumbai

Highlights
  • Airtel's 5G services is available in over 140 cities across India
  • Mumbai was one among the first 8 cities to get ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus
  • Airtel rolled out its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in December

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has surpassed the 1 million 5G user mark on its network in Mumbai.

The Airtel statement said it had surpassed 1 million customer mark on its 5G network in Mumbai.

"Airtel was the first to roll-out 5G in the country and Mumbai was one among the first 8 cities to get ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Today, Airtel's 5G services is available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country," it said.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key locations in Mumbai, including Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar & Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), among others.

Vibhor Gupta, CEO Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, said "We will continue to advance our network to more locations across the city allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Last year in December, Airtel had rolled out its 5G network services in Jammu and Srinagar. It also rolled out its 5G Plus services in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune in the same month.

In April 2022, Airtel added a total of 8.1 lakh mobile subscribers, according to data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). As of April 2022, net additions raised the telecom operator's mobile subscriber tally to 36.11 crore.

