Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live

Motorola Razr 50 features a 3.6-inch cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 August 2024 14:01 IST
Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 has an IPX8-rated build for water resistance

Highlights
  • It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon
  • Motorola Razr 50 has already been unveiled in China
  • Moto Razr 50 has a dual outer camera unit
Advertisement

Motorola teased the arrival of the Razr 50 in India last week, and today (August 29), the brand announced the launch date of flip-style foldable. It will be unveiled in the country in the second week of September. The Motorola Razr 50 is confirmed to feature a 3.6-inch external screen. The clamshell foldable was released in China in June alongside the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 50 was launched in the US with Razr 2024 moniker.

The launch of Motorola Razr 50 will take place on September 9, the company has confirmed. The Lenovo-owned brand is dropping multiple teasers about the launch of the new foldable phone. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon and the e-commerce website has published a dedicated webpage revealing the launch date, design and specifications of the phone.

The Indian variant of Motorola Razr 50 is teased to come with a 3.6-inch cover display and it is claimed to be the largest external display in the segment. It has an IPX8-rated build for water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the display. It will ship with Gemini integration and Moto AI features.

The Motorola Razr 50 was already unveiled in China with the same moniker in June, but it is available in US markets as Motorola Razr 2024. In China its price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Indian variant could be priced in line with the same.

Moto Razr 50 Specifications

The Moto Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Moto Razr 50 dual outer camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display for selfies and video chats. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 50, Motorola Razr 50 Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Razr 50 Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  2. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  3. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  4. Reflect Orbital Plans to 'Sell Sunlight' at Night With Satellite Mirrors
  5. iPhone 17 Series May Get More RAM Than iPhone 16 Family
  6. This Is How NASA Plans to Bring Back Astronauts Stuck in Space
  7. Apple May Pack 12GB RAM Exclusively on This iPhone 17 Series Phone
  8. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Threatens to Sue NFT Marketplace OpenSea, CEO Devin Finzer Says
  2. Gemini AI Agent Gems, Imagen 3 Image Generation Capabilities Rolling Out to Users
  3. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live
  4. Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness
  6. Nvidia's Forecast Dampens AI Enthusiasm in Other Tech Stocks
  7. Red Magic Gaming Pad AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of September 5 Launch
  8. CoinSwitch Sues WazirX in Attempt to Recover $9.65 Million of Its Own Funds
  9. Vivo X200 Reportedly Receives 3C Certification in China, Hinting at 90W Fast Charging Support
  10. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »