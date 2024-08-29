Motorola teased the arrival of the Razr 50 in India last week, and today (August 29), the brand announced the launch date of flip-style foldable. It will be unveiled in the country in the second week of September. The Motorola Razr 50 is confirmed to feature a 3.6-inch external screen. The clamshell foldable was released in China in June alongside the Moto Razr 50 Ultra. The Motorola Razr 50 was launched in the US with Razr 2024 moniker.

The launch of Motorola Razr 50 will take place on September 9, the company has confirmed. The Lenovo-owned brand is dropping multiple teasers about the launch of the new foldable phone. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon and the e-commerce website has published a dedicated webpage revealing the launch date, design and specifications of the phone.

The Indian variant of Motorola Razr 50 is teased to come with a 3.6-inch cover display and it is claimed to be the largest external display in the segment. It has an IPX8-rated build for water resistance and Gorilla Glass Victus coating on the display. It will ship with Gemini integration and Moto AI features.

The Motorola Razr 50 was already unveiled in China with the same moniker in June, but it is available in US markets as Motorola Razr 2024. In China its price starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Indian variant could be priced in line with the same.

Moto Razr 50 Specifications

The Moto Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Moto Razr 50 dual outer camera unit comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display for selfies and video chats. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and carries a 4,200mAh battery unit with support for 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support.