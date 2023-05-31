Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Moto Razr 2022. The phone is also speculated to carry the Motorola Razr+ or Motorola Razr 2023 monikers in select regions. The clamshell foldable was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench and China's Compulsory Certification (3C) websites, which suggested some specifications of the handset. Now, a tipster has leaked the complete specifications of the phone online.

Tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) shared on Twitter a specifications sheet of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The attached image suggests that the phone will be offered in three colour options - Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. According to the image, the model will only be offered in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration.

The foldable Motorola smartphone is expected to arrive with the biggest external display among any of its competitors. The Oppo Find N2 Flip sports a 3.25-inch external screen, while the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to flaunt a 3.4-inch cover display. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is listed to feature a considerably larger 3.6-inch pOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection, as per the leaked image.

For the main inner display, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is seen to have a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) pOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, an aspect ratio of 22:9, and HDR10+ support. The dual nano SIM-supported phone is expected to run stock Android 13. It is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the dual rear camera unit on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is listed to include a 12-megapixel optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide macro lens. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.

As seen in the leaked image, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W wireless fast charging support. The phone is seen to offer an IP52 rating, and for security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is listed to sport a USB Type-C port and support 5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, and GPS connectivity.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to measure 170.83mm x 73.85mm x 6.99mm in size when unfolded, and 88.42mm x 73.95mm x 15.1mm when folded, as per the leaked image. It is also seen to weigh 188 grams. An earlier leak suggested that the phone could be marked at a price of SAR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400).

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.