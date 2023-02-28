OnePlus has announced it will launch its first foldable smartphone in the third quarter of this year. The company made the announcement at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. The upcoming foldable handset is said to offer a fast and smooth experience. It will take on the likes of Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola in the foldable space. The company had already given a sneak peek of the upcoming foldable smartphone at its Cloud 11 event. Additionally, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled the OnePlus 11 Concept phone at MWC in Barcelona. The handset comes with a miniaturised active liquid cooling system.

OnePlus showcased glimpses of its upcoming foldable smartphone at its Cloud 11 event and now the company has confirmed to launch the phone sometime in the third quarter of 2023. OnePlus' president and COO Kinder Liu in a press statement said that the foldable smartphone will come with a fast and smooth experience. He confirmed that the phone will be a flagship phone that won't compromise on its folding form, including industrial design and mechanical technology.

The company will share further details on the same in the coming months, OnePlus said. Meanwhile, a few leaks and reports regarding the expected specifications have been doing the rounds on the Internet for a while now. According to a report, OnePlus' first foldable phone will feature a 2K display, similar to the display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A previous report also suggested that the company will launch two foldable smartphones — the OnePlus V Flip and OnePlus V Fold based on the Oppo Find N series.

Additionally, the company has also showcased the OnePlus 11 Concept phone at MWC 2023, equipped with a miniaturised active liquid cooling system. It is claimed to reduce the smartphone's temperature by up to 2.1 degrees Celsius. Further, the handset also has the new Active Cryoflux system featuring industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps. OnePlus claims that the micropump measures only 0.2 square centimetres.

