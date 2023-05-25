Technology News

Motorola Razr Ultra Promo Video Leaked; Shows Bigger, Highly Useful Outer Display

The upcoming Motorola Razr Ultra is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 May 2023 14:47 IST
Photo Credit: Next.com

Motorola Razr Ultra has been tipped to launch in Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Ultra is likely to sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • It could lauch with Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr+ monikers
  • The phone is expected to be backed by a 3,800mAh battery unit

Motorola Razr Ultra is expected to launch soon. Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing confirmed a bigger and better Moto Razr model during the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The Hong-Kong based company acquired Motorola back in 2014. The Motorola Razr Ultra is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, which was released last year in August. Several previous reports have suggested specifications of the foldable, one of the key features being a considerably larger outer display, not just in comparison to its predecessors, but also larger than some of its perceived market competitors. 

A new leaked promotional video of the Motorola Razr Ultra shared by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows a 44-second teaser of the upcoming smartphone. The video corroborates earlier claims of the phone sporting one of the biggest outer displays of any other clamshell foldable smartphone to date.

The video portrays the outer display panel of the Motorola Razr Ultra supporting multiple functions including map navigation, music shuffling, offline gaming, and notification access. The screen covers almost the entire area of the flip cover and is seen going around the two circular cameras and one LED flash unit modules.

The Motorola Razr Ultra is said to sport a 3.5-inch external display, which is considerably bigger than the 2.7-inch outer display of the outgoing Moto Razr 2022. The reported size is also larger than the 3.25-inch external screen of the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is expected to be one of the handset's perceived competitors. It is also likely to larger than the purported 3.4-inch cover display of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 model.

Motorola's Razr Ultra could also reportedly launch as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr+ or Motorola Razr 2023 in select markets. There have been no confirmations officially of any of these other names yet.

The clamshell foldable smartphone by Motorola is expected to launch in a single 8GB + 256GB storage option and is said to be priced at SAR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400). The phone has been tipped to be available in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options.

It is likely to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) pOLED primary inner display. The Motorola Razr Ultra is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Motorola Razr Ultra is said to be equipped with two 13-megapixel rear camera sensors, alongside dual front camera sensors of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel. Backed by a 3,800mAh battery unit, the handset is tipped to come with a USB Type-C port and support 5G, NFC and e-SIM connectivity. It is likely to weigh 190 grams and measure 6.90mm x 7.33mm x 170mm in size.

Further reading: Motorola Razr Ultra, Motorola Razr Ultra Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr Plus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
