Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Retail Site Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications, Price Leaked

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch as the Motorola Razr+ in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 18:45 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Retail Site Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications, Price Leaked

Photo Credit: Next.com

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to launch in Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta colourways

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is likely to feature dual rear camera
  • The clamshell foldable could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The main display is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is confirmed to launch globally on June 1 and will reportedly carry the Motorola Razr+ moniker in the US. The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, which was released in August last year. It is likely to feature a considerably larger outer display than its preceding model. The handset is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same one that powered the Moto Razr 2022. Ahead of the launch, a Saudi Arabian retail website has listed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra model, hinting at its key specifications and pricing.

According to a Next.com listing, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch in a lone variant of 8GB + 256GB storage. The phone is expected to be offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options. The retail site listing shows the phone priced at SAR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400).

The listing states that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) pOLED inner display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, a dual rear camera unit is said to be available on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The unit is likely to sport two 13-megapixel sensors. The phone is listed to feature a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel front camera sensors.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to pack a 3,800mAh battery unit. The handset is likely to come equipped with a USB Type-C port, as per the listing. It will support 5G, NFC and e-SIM connectivity. Weighing 190 grams, the phone is listed to measure 6.90mm x 7.33mm x 170mm in size. Meanwhile, recent leaks have suggested that the handset will get a 3.5-inch external display.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications, Motorola, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
