Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is confirmed to launch globally on June 1 and will reportedly carry the Motorola Razr+ moniker in the US. The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, which was released in August last year. It is likely to feature a considerably larger outer display than its preceding model. The handset is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the same one that powered the Moto Razr 2022. Ahead of the launch, a Saudi Arabian retail website has listed the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra model, hinting at its key specifications and pricing.

According to a Next.com listing, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch in a lone variant of 8GB + 256GB storage. The phone is expected to be offered in Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta colour options. The retail site listing shows the phone priced at SAR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 88,400).

The listing states that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2640 x 1080 pixels) pOLED inner display. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to boot Android 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, a dual rear camera unit is said to be available on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The unit is likely to sport two 13-megapixel sensors. The phone is listed to feature a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel front camera sensors.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to pack a 3,800mAh battery unit. The handset is likely to come equipped with a USB Type-C port, as per the listing. It will support 5G, NFC and e-SIM connectivity. Weighing 190 grams, the phone is listed to measure 6.90mm x 7.33mm x 170mm in size. Meanwhile, recent leaks have suggested that the handset will get a 3.5-inch external display.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.