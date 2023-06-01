Motorola Razr 40 is all set to launch in China today (June 1) along with Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Just hours before its formal debut, live images and specifications of the clamshell foldable smartphone have leaked on the Web. The Motorola Razr 40 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch OLED inner display and a 1.47-inch OLED cover display. The Motorola Razr 40 could pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera as well. It is shown in different colour options and is said to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the renders and specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 on Twitter. The renders show the foldable handset in three different shades. The clamshell phone is seen to have a hole-punch display design. The renders suggest a dual rear camera unit. The cover display appears similar to the what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the Motorola Razr 40 will sport a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is said to come with a 1.47-inch secondary outer OLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 40 is said to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The flip phone is expected to carry a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Motorola Razr 40 is said to have an IP52-rated build, and could include stereo speakers too. Connectivity options on the phone are likely to include Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. It could measure 170.82/88.24 x 7.35/15.8 x 73.95mm and weigh 188.6 grams.

