Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Motorola Razr 40 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023 13:55 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Sudhanshu1414

Motorola Razr 40 is said to get a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Primary display of Motorola Razr 40 could will offer 144Hz refresh rate
  • It is tipped to carry a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Motorola Razr 40 said to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery

Motorola Razr 40 is all set to launch in China today (June 1) along with Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Just hours before its formal debut, live images and specifications of the clamshell foldable smartphone have leaked on the Web. The Motorola Razr 40 is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch OLED inner display and a 1.47-inch OLED cover display. The Motorola Razr 40 could pack a 64-megapixel primary rear camera as well. It is shown in different colour options and is said to pack a 4,200mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the renders and specifications of the Motorola Razr 40 on Twitter. The renders show the foldable handset in three different shades. The clamshell phone is seen to have a hole-punch display design. The renders suggest a dual rear camera unit. The cover display appears similar to the what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the Motorola Razr 40 will sport a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,640 pixels) foldable OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is said to come with a 1.47-inch secondary outer OLED display with 194 x 368 pixels resolution. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 40 is said to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The flip phone is expected to carry a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Motorola Razr 40 is said to have an IP52-rated build, and could include stereo speakers too. Connectivity options on the phone are likely to include Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is tipped to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. It could measure 170.82/88.24 x 7.35/15.8 x 73.95mm and weigh 188.6 grams.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Could Be Planning to Blame Lawyers Who Helped Launch Firm in Criminal Case
Oscar Winning Documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' to Be Screened at Goa Environmental Film Festival

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  2. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  3. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  8. Apple Reality Pro Surfaces in 3D Renders: Here's What it Might Look Like
  9. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus June 2023 Free Games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Expected India Launch Date and Key Specifications Leaked: Details
  3. Samsung OLED TV Series With Pantone Certified Display, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: All Details
  4. US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prohibit Digital Dollar Testing Due to Threat to American Liberties
  5. US FTC Says Amazon Ring Violated Customer Privacy, Announces $5.8-Million Settlement
  6. Apple Tests New Macs With M2 Max and M2 Ultra Chips Ahead of WWDC 2023
  7. MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Tipped to Launch Without Any 'Little' Cores: Details
  8. Moana Live-Action Remake Starring Dwayne Johnson to Be Directed By Thomas Kail
  9. ISMC $3-Billion India Semiconductor Plant Plans Stall as Intel Acquires Tech Partner Tower
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.