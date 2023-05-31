Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications Ahead of June 6 Launch; Flipkart Page Goes Live

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G could be powered by a 5nm octa-core Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 May 2023 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G (pictured) is offered in Dark Blue and Silver colour variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display
  • The phone features a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • It is expected to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery unit

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 6. The phone has been speculated to be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year in March. The Galaxy M54 is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset, is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, and sports a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The new Galaxy F54 is also confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Now, ahead of its launch, a new hands-on video of the phone tips some more details.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G price, availability (expected)

The report associated with the video suggested that the Galaxy F54 5G will launch in Nepal in a single variant with 8GB + 256GB storage and will be priced at NPR 52,499 (roughly Rs. 32,800). The report added that the handset will launch in Nepal on June 4, two days ahead of its India launch. The phone is expected to launch in Dark Blue and Silver colour options.

Earlier reports suggested that the phone will be marked at a price of Rs. 33,000. An older leak had tipped that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the phone could be priced at Rs. 35,999.

Meanwhile, a Flipkart microsite for the phone also went live on Wednesday. Samsung confirmed that the phone is open for pre-reservation starting May 30, with a token amount of Rs. 999. Customers opting for pre-reservations are said to get a discount of up to Rs. 2,000, the company asserted.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G specifications, features (expected)

Expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the Galaxy F54 is likely to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1380 5G chipset paired with 8GB of  LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Galaxy F54 5G is confirmed to sport a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and come equipped with the astrolapse feature that was introduced with the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy F54 is also expected to feature an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera sensor claimed to be designed to capture bright photographs in low-light conditions, is likely to be placed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch slot at the top of the display.

Further, the new report added that the Galaxy F54 will likely pack a 6,000mAh battery. Older reports suggest that the phone is likely to support 25W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The handset is expected to weigh 199 grams and measure 154.9mm x 77.3mm x 8.4mm in size.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
