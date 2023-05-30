Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels: All Details

Xiaomi 14 Pro variants are said to come with 120W and 90W fast charging options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 18:49 IST
Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 79,999

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is still relatively new in the market
  • It could pack 5,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to have a thickness of 1mm

Xiaomi is expected to unleash an upgrade over its current Xiaomi 13 Pro by the end of this year. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm any details regarding the Xiaomi 14 Pro, but ahead of it, a well-known tipster has shared some specifications of the handset on the Web. Xiaomi is tipped to unveil the Xiaomi 14 Pro in two variants with two different display specifications. The upcoming handset could offer 120W and 90W fast charging support as well. Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will be launched in two variants with different display specifications and fast charging options. According to him, one of the two variants will sport a 3D curved panel and slim bezels on all four sides while the other model is said to get a 2.5D flat screen. They are likely to be paired with either 120W fast charging or 90W fast charging technology. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to have a thickness of 1mm.

Past leaks hinted at the presence of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging support. It could also feature WLG High-Lens cameras as well.

The anticipated Xiaomi 14 Pro is likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi's 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, and a 4,820mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CoinSwitch Ventures Says It’s Supporting Web3 Startups in India With Nearly $25 Million in Funding

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  4. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Might Debut as a Close Copy of This Oppo Handset
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  6. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  7. Vivo S17 Spotted on Geekbench, Company Confirms Vivo S17 Pro Camera Details
  8. Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders, Colour Option Leaked: See Here
  9. Vivo Y78 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Boat Airdopes Genesis Earbuds With Up to 54 Hours of Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. AI Poses ‘Risk of Extinction’, Should Be ‘Global Priority’ Alongside Pandemics, Wars: Experts
  2. Xiaomi 14 Pro Tipped to Come in Two Variants With Flat and Curved Panels: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With In-House Exynos 2200 SoC
  4. CoinSwitch Ventures Says It’s Supporting Web3 Startups in India With Nearly $25 Million in Funding
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Leaked via Geekbench Listing, Could Get Snapdragon 695 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G India Launch Set for June 6; Now Available for Pre-Reservation
  7. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
  8. Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Government to Start Electronics Repair Pilot Project; Will Test Easing Rules to Lure Manufacturers
  10. Acer Predator Triton 16 With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor Launched at Computex 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.