Xiaomi is expected to unleash an upgrade over its current Xiaomi 13 Pro by the end of this year. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm any details regarding the Xiaomi 14 Pro, but ahead of it, a well-known tipster has shared some specifications of the handset on the Web. Xiaomi is tipped to unveil the Xiaomi 14 Pro in two variants with two different display specifications. The upcoming handset could offer 120W and 90W fast charging support as well. Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted on Weibo that the Xiaomi 14 Pro will be launched in two variants with different display specifications and fast charging options. According to him, one of the two variants will sport a 3D curved panel and slim bezels on all four sides while the other model is said to get a 2.5D flat screen. They are likely to be paired with either 120W fast charging or 90W fast charging technology. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to have a thickness of 1mm.

Past leaks hinted at the presence of Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. It is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging support. It could also feature WLG High-Lens cameras as well.

The anticipated Xiaomi 14 Pro is likely to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Xiaomi's 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, and a 4,820mAh battery are the other specifications of the handset. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.