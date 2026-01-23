Technology News
  • Motorola Signature Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Triple 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Motorola Signature Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, Triple 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Features

Motorola Signature is available in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 12:24 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Signature has been launched in India with a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Highlights
  • Motorola Signature sports a 6.8-inch Extreme AMOLED display
  • Motorola Signature is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset
  • The phone is 6.99mm thick and weighs about 186g
Motorola Signature was launched in India on Friday at an event in Mumbai. The new handset, which will soon be available for purchase via an e-commerce platform, is offered in two Pantone-curated colour options. It features an octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset is backed by a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The company claims that the phone will offer up to 41 hours of battery life. It also provides access to Signature Club, a live agent lifestyle support service, along with Moto Elite Care.

Motorola Signature Price in India, Availability

Motorola Signature price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 64,999. The top-of-the-line variant, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage, costs Rs. 69,999. Customers can either avail of an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 with HDFC Bank and Axis Bank cards, or opt for an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000.

The new smartphone will go on sale in India on January 30 via Flipkart. It is offered in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

Motorola Signature Specifications, Features

The Motorola Signature is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16, along with Motorola's Hello UI. The phone sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO Extreme AMOLED display, with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 6,200 nits of peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ content support, 20:9 aspect ratio, and SGS Blue Light Reduction and Motion Blur Reduction certifications. The screen also features Smart Water Touch, which allows users to operate the handset with wet or damp fingers.

An octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process, powers the smartphone. The Motorola Signature features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810H military grade certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen protection. It also gets an aluminium frame and a linen-inspired and twill-inspired finish on the back, depending on the colour option.

In the camera department, the Motorola Signature carries a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.6) Sony LYT 828 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 100x hybrid zoom, and OIS. On the front, the handset gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Sony LYT 500 selfie camera. The Motorola Signature is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The Motorola Signature packs a 5,200mAh silicon carbon battery, with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It also features 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging support. The company claims that the handset will provide up to 41 hours of battery life. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an e-compass. It measures 162.1x76.4x6.99mm in dimensions, and weighs about 186g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo V70 FE Battery Capacity, Energy Efficiency and Other Details Revealed via Certification Site

