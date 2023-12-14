OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch soon in China. In the past few weeks there have been several leaks and reports regarding the purported handset. Aside from leaked specifications, the colour options of the phone have also been tipped. Even though OnePlus has yet to announce the model officially, it is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2, which was launched in February 2022. A tipster has now suggested the complete list of specifications for the OnePlus Ace 3 again and hinted that the phone may launch without a telephoto sensor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 will likely launch without the 32-megapixel telephoto shooter that was tipped earlier. He did not add whether there would be any other possible changes in the camera details that were reported previously. The phone was expected to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Reiterating older leaks, the tipster noted that the OnePlus Ace 3 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X1 Oriental OLED display. It will likely be equipped with a LTPO panel with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

The tipster further stated that the OnePlus Ace 3 could feature a glass body with a metallic middle frame. He said that the handset may launch in blue, grey, and gold colour options. Previously, the phone was also tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone is said to launch globally with the OnePlus 12R moniker. The preceding OnePlus Ace 2 was introduced in global markets as the OnePlus 11R. In India, the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB variants of the OnePlus 11R are marked at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The phone is available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour options. The model is also offered in a third Solar Red colour option with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage that is priced at Rs. 45,999.

