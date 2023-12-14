Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Launch Without Rumoured Telephoto Sensor; Full Specifications Leaked Again

OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Launch Without Rumoured Telephoto Sensor; Full Specifications Leaked Again

OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 09:58 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Launch Without Rumoured Telephoto Sensor; Full Specifications Leaked Again

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 launched as OnePlus 11R (above) in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 may launch in blue, grey and gold colour options
  • The smartphone could have a 16-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to launch soon in China. In the past few weeks there have been several leaks and reports regarding the purported handset. Aside from leaked specifications, the colour options of the phone have also been tipped. Even though OnePlus has yet to announce the model officially, it is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2, which was launched in February 2022. A tipster has now suggested the complete list of specifications for the OnePlus Ace 3 again and hinted that the phone may launch without a telephoto sensor.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 will likely launch without the 32-megapixel telephoto shooter that was tipped earlier. He did not add whether there would be any other possible changes in the camera details that were reported previously. The phone was expected to carry a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

Reiterating older leaks, the tipster noted that the OnePlus Ace 3 will feature a 6.78-inch BOE X1 Oriental OLED display. It will likely be equipped with a LTPO panel with a resolution of 1.5K (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), global peak brightness of 1,600 nits, peak local brightness of 4,500 nits, and PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

The tipster further stated that the OnePlus Ace 3 could feature a glass body with a metallic middle frame. He said that the handset may launch in blue, grey, and gold colour options. Previously, the phone was also tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. 

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone is said to launch globally with the OnePlus 12R moniker. The preceding OnePlus Ace 2 was introduced in global markets as the OnePlus 11R. In India, the 8GB + 128GB and 16GB + 256GB variants of the OnePlus 11R are marked at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The phone is available in Galactic Silver and Sonic Black colour options. The model is also offered in a third Solar Red colour option with 18GB RAM + 512GB storage that is priced at Rs. 45,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Ace 3 specifications, OnePlus 12R specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 launch, OnePlus 12R launch, OnePlus 12, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Netflix Viewing Data for Over 18,000 Titles Revealed in Extensive Report: The Night Agent, Wednesday Lead the Pack

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Launch Without Rumoured Telephoto Sensor; Full Specifications Leaked Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Nothing to Host Event at MWC 2024, Might Announce Phone 3
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera, Display Details Tipped Again
  4. OnePlus' Community Sale is Live With Discounts on These Products
  5. iOS 17.3 Beta Rolling Out to Testers With These New Features
  6. iQoo 12 Debuts as the First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. iPhone 16 Mockups Suggest Redesigned Camera Layout, New Buttons: See Here
  8. Nubia Z60 Ultra Design Revealed; Compared to iPhone 15 Pro in Teaser Video
  9. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Come Without a Telephoto Sensor
  10. Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro+ May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Offer Same Price Tags as Predecessor; Said to Get Satellite Connectivity
  2. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Launch Without Rumoured Telephoto Sensor; Full Specifications Leaked Again
  3. Netflix Viewing Data for Over 18,000 Titles Revealed in Extensive Report: The Night Agent, Wednesday Lead the Pack
  4. ‘Freedom Visa’: What is El Salvador’s New Plan to Boost Tourism, Revenue Via BTC
  5. iOS 17.3 Beta With Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Playlists on Apple Music Rolling Out
  6. Nothing Schedules an Event During MWC 2024; May Offer a Sneak Peek at Phone 3
  7. Google, Meta, Qualcomm Form Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems in Light of New EU Tech Rules
  8. OnePlus Community Sale Live With Discounts and Offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Pad, Buds Pro 2
  9. Redmi Note 13 5G Series to Launch in India on January 4: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Meta Rolls Out ‘Look and Ask With Meta AI’ Feature on Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, Announces Early Access Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »