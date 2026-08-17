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Pova 8 Pro 5G Full Specifications List, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Pova 8 Pro 5G is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart, the microsite confirms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 12:01 IST
Pova 8 Pro 5G Full Specifications List, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Tecno

Pova 8 Pro 5G will feature a 6,500mAh battery in India

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Highlights
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will be offered in three colourways
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will feature dual rear cameras
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will sport a secondary rear screen
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Pova 8 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched in India this week. Recently, the tech firm teased the design of the upcoming smartphone, which is confirmed to be equipped with a secondary screen on the back. Now, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Pova 8 Pro 5G has been made live in the country, revealing various details, including its camera configuration, battery capacity, ingress protection (IP) rating, and dimensions, along with its availability details. The phone appears identical to its global counterpart. The Pova 8 Pro 5G is also confirmed to go on sale in India in three colour options.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Full Specifications List, Colour Options Confirmed

A dedicated microsite for the Pova 8 Pro 5G is now live in India, confirming its key specifications and features, while revealing its colourways and design. The microsite reveals that the upcoming Pova 8 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green colour options. The tech firm claims that the phone will ship with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

On top of this, the Pova 8 Pro 5G is now confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back, with a Sony LYT-700C sensor and optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The company will also equip the upcoming smartphone with a 6,500mAh battery. The tech firm says that the battery will offer over five years of battery health or over 2,000 charging cycles. It will also support 45W wired fast charging.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G will measure 7.39mm in terms of thickness and weigh about 189g. It will also boast the Tecno P1 graphics chip, the company has confirmed. The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset. It will ship with Android 16, and the company promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the phone.

Moreover, the Pova 8 Pro 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For thermal management, the Pova 8 Pro 5G will be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 5,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. The Alive Matrix Display feature on the back will comprise 177 mini LEDs, which will create a “Breathing Light” effect for over 49 scenarios, including incoming calls, messages, gaming, and file transfers.

We already know that the Pova 8 Pro 5G will be launched in India on August 18 at 12 pm IST. In terms of design, it is identical to its global counterpart. The company is expected to reveal other details, including the pricing and RAM and storage variants, on the day of the launch.

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Further reading: Pova 8 Pro 5G, Tecno, Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch, Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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