Nokia C22 India Launch Date Set for May 11; Expected Price, Specifications

Nokia C22 was launched in Europe with an initial price tag of EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500). 

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2023 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C22 was launched in Europe in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand shades

Highlights
  • Nokia C22 was launched in Europe in February
  • It is equipped with dual rear cameras
  • Nokia C22 runs on Android 13 (Go edition)

Nokia C22 is all set to hit the Indian market on May 11, the licensee HMD Global confirmed on Saturday. The new C-series was launched in select European markets in February alongside the Nokia C32. The Nokia C22 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen and has a dual rear camera unit, led by 13-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on Android 13 (Go edition) and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to three days of battery life on a single charge. The Nokia C22 has an IP52 build for water resistance.

Through a tweet on Tuesday, Nokia announced that it will launch the Nokia C22 in India in two days. The smartphone is teased to come with AI-backed cameras and up to three days of battery life. However, the brand has not revealed the India pricing details of the smartphone.

Nokia C22 price

The Nokia C22 debuted in Europe in February alongside the Nokia C32. The handset was unveiled with an initial price tag of EUR 109 (roughly Rs. 9,500) and is offered in Charcoal, Purple, and Sand colour options. 

Nokia C22 specifications 

The Indian variant of the phone is likely to have most of the same specifications as the European variant. The dual SIM (nano) Nokia C22 runs on Android 13 (Go edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC with 2GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded using unused storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Nokia C22 includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera. It packs up 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone includes a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it supports face unlock feature. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

