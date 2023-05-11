Technology News
Oppo F23 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of May 15 Launch: All Details

The Oppo F23 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F23 5G will be offered in Bold Cold and Cool Black colour

Highlights
  • Oppo F23 5G is likley to have a 64-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone could feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display panel
  • It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Oppo F23 5G is set to launch in India on May 15. The phone has been previously reported to launch alongside the Oppo F23 Pro 5G, but there is no official confirmation from the company yet. The Oppo F23 5G has been teased officially and some details about the phone have been confirmed. The handset will launch in a single storage variant and will be offered in two colour options, with pre-orders opening from 12 PM IST on May 15. Other details, like specifications and price of the phone, have previously been tipped. A new leak once again suggests the specifications and price range of the upcoming smartphone.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has suggested the price points and specifications of the soon-to-release Oppo F23 5G in a tweet. The tipster suggests that the phone will be priced between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 26,000 for the lone 8GB + 256GB variant. He adds that with additional offers and discounts, the phone will be available for purchase at under Rs. 20,000. This leak contradicts the earlier report of the phone being priced at Rs. 28,000.

Oppo has officially confirmed that the Oppo F23 5G will launch in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour options. This is in line with details shared in the earlier report. The single 8GB + 256GB storage variant was also suggested in the older leak, which added that the phone will offer 5GB of virtual RAM and 1TB of expandable memory.

The handset is expected to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) LCD display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Oppo F23 5G is likely to boot Android 13 out of the box. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, the same as the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. These new leaked details back up claims that were tipped previously.

For optics, the Oppo F23 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display is likely to house a 32-megapixel front camera sensor.

The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The Oppo F23 5G has been previously tipped to come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, weigh 192 grams, and measure 16.6cm x 7.6cm x 0.8cm in size.

