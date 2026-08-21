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Nothing to Unveil Android 17-Based Nothing OS 5.0 Next Week: Expected Features

Nothing is expected to roll out the first beta version of the Nothing OS 5.0 soon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 August 2026 10:18 IST
Nothing to Unveil Android 17-Based Nothing OS 5.0 Next Week: Expected Features

Nothing Phone 4a Pro was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • Nothing OS 5.0 could bring a redesigned UI
  • Nothing OS 5.0 might roll out to new Nothing handsets
  • The firm has yet to reveal the release timeline
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Nothing will unveil its next-generation Nothing OS 5.0 firmware version next week, the London-based tech firm has announced. The new OS version is expected to be based on Android 17, which was launched earlier this year. Currently, the stable version of the Android 17 update is only available on select Google Pixel devices, including the Pixel 6 and newer smartphones and the Pixel Tablet. However, the various smartphone makers, like Motorola, Oppo, and Vivo, have announced their respective beta programmes for developers. Nothing is also expected to announce its own Nothing OS 5.0 beta programme soon, followed by the release of its first beta version.

Nothing OS 5.0 Set to Launch Globally on August 25

On Thursday, in a post on X, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker announced that Nothing OS 5.0 will be unveiled on August 25 at 11:00 am BST (3:30 pm IST). While the video teaser does not reveal any details about the upcoming major firmware update, it does hint at a few design changes, including new icons and widgets. The Nothing OS 5.0 will be based on the latest Android 17 update, which means it could bring new features as part of the OS upgrade.

Apart from this, the UK-based tech firm is also expected to announce its Nothing OS 5.0 beta programme on the same day. However, the first beta version of the software could start rolling out later this year. It is worth noting that Nothing has yet to reveal the exact release timeline for the stable version of the Nothing OS 5.0. The recently launched Nothing 4a series could receive the update soon, along with the company's flagship Phone 3.

Google started rolling out the first stable version of the Android 17 update to Pixel 6 and newer smartphones, along with the Pixel Tablet, in June. The compatible Pixel handsets are the phones that have received the Android 17 update yet. As previously mentioned, Motorola has already announced its Android 17 beta programme. Similarly, Vivo has announced the Android 17-based OriginOS 7 beta programme, and Oppo has introduced its Android 17-based ColorOS 17 beta programme.

In terms of features, the Android 17 update introduced Bubbles, which is a new multitasking functionality, allowing users to convert an app screen into a floating window by long-pressing the app icon. On top of this, the update brings the Screen Reactions feature, which lets users record themselves on the front-facing camera of their handset while also recording their handset's screen simultaneously. The camera feed is superimposed on the screen recording.

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Further reading: Nothing OS 5 0, Nothing, Android 17
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Nothing to Unveil Android 17-Based Nothing OS 5.0 Next Week: Expected Features
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