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Android Auto Connection Problem Resolved With the Latest Update, Google Says

Google took notice of the issue after multiple Android Auto users complained about random disconnects.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 August 2026 09:17 IST
Android Auto Connection Problem Resolved With the Latest Update, Google Says

Photo Credit: Google

Google advises users to update to the latest Android Auto version

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Highlights
  • Android Auto reportedly disconnected every five minutes
  • Android Auto also froze for some users
  • Android Auto received a major overhaul recently
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Android Auto received a major design overhaul, along with various new features earlier this year. The upgrade was showcased by Google during the annual Android Show I/O Edition in May 2026. The phone companion OS for vehicle infotainment systems received new Gemini Intelligence features, the ability to play YouTube videos, and the Material 3 Expressive design. However, soon after the showcase, users online started complaining about various Android Auto issues that were first spotted in the firmware version 17.1. Users reported connectivity issues. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has announced that it has started rolling out a new update to fix the issues.

Google Rolls Out New Android Auto Update

Replying to user complaints on the support page, the Android Auto community specialist Venkatesh announced that the Mountain View-based tech giant has rolled out a new update for their phone companion OS for vehicle infotainment systems. The latest firmware version resolves a major issue that caused Android Auto to keep disconnecting from the user's phone. In some instances, the bug also caused the Android Auto screen to completely freeze, rendering it unusable.

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The community specialist advises users facing the problem to update their Android Auto app to the latest firmware version, Android Auto 17.4 or a newer version. He highlights that after updating to the newest version, the issue should be resolved. The resolution to the problem came months after Android Auto users first started reporting the problem with the 17.1 update.

On July 10, an Android Auto user posted on the Android Auto support forum that after updating to OS version 17.2, he was facing the same issues that other users had been facing globally with the Android Auto 17.1 version, regardless of the car brand or smartphone model. The user further highlighted that Android Auto kept disconnecting every five minutes. Replying to the post, various users reported similar issues, highlighting the scale of the problem.

Another user revealed more details about the issue in a reply, claiming that he witnessed a disconnection every three minutes after updating to Android Auto version 17.2. He said that first, the audio stops playing, and a few seconds later, the Android Auto page freezes. This was followed by the wireless connection receiver restarting the Android Auto session automatically. The user complained that the issue was not solved even after he restarted his handset.

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Further reading: Android Auto, Android, Google, Android Auto Update
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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