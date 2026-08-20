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iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro has yet to be officially announced.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 18:21 IST
iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO recently launched the Pad 6 Pro in China in May

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Highlights
  • iQOO could launch the tablet alongside the iQOO 16
  • The tablet could rival compact gaming models
  • A high-powered fan could provide active cooling
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iQOO is reportedly working on a new compact tablet that could expand its gaming-focused tablet lineup. The device has surfaced in a new leak from a tipster, who has previously shared details about the rumoured model. The tablet is expected to target users seeking high performance in a smaller form factor, although iQOO has yet to confirm its development. It is also tipped to arrive later this year, with more details about its hardware expected to emerge closer to launch.

iQOO's Compact Gaming Tablet May Get New Snapdragon Chipset

According to a new Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translate from Chinese), iQOO's upcoming sub-series tablet could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The prototype is also said to feature a high-powered fan for active cooling, which could help sustain performance during demanding tasks such as gaming. The leak does not reveal how the cooling system will be integrated into the compact tablet.

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The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro has yet to be officially announced. Earlier leaks have linked it to Qualcomm's SM8975 platform and suggested a 2nm manufacturing process, a 2+3+3 Oryon CPU configuration, an Adreno 850 GPU and LPDDR6 memory support.

The same chipset is also expected to power the iQOO 16, although earlier reports suggest the phone will not feature a physical cooling fan. The same tipster had previously revealed that iQOO was developing a compact gaming tablet powered by Qualcomm's next flagship mobile platform, without disclosing its display size, dimensions or final name.

The tablet is tipped to arrive in the second half of 2026, potentially alongside the iQOO 16. It could compete with compact gaming models such as the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5. iQOO's current Pad 6 Pro features a 13.2-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. iQOO has not confirmed the new tablet, and details such as its display size, memory, battery, cameras and launch date remain unknown.

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Further reading: iQOO, iQOO tablet, iQOO compact tablet, iQOO gaming tablet, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, Qualcomm
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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