Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin on January 13, the company announced on Wednesday. The annual sale event that takes place before Republic Day will allow Prime subscribers to access deals and discounts for a few hours before other users on the e-commerce platform. In addition to discounts on various products, customers can also avail of an additional instant discount on eligible bank card transactions during the sale. It is also worth comparing deals and discounts available during competitor Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, which begins a day later on January 14.

According to details shared by e-commerce website on Wednesday, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will start at 12pm (noon) on January 13. However, if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access the same deals 12 hours earlier, at midnight. An Amazon Prime subscription also gives you access to free one-day and two-day shipping on several products on the platform, along with access to Amazon's music and video streaming services.

While Amazon is set to offer several discounts on consumer electronics and other products during the upcoming sale, you can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount during the sale — only on SBI Bank credit card or EMI transactions, according to the e-commerce platform.

The landing page for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale reveals that smartphones and accessories will sold with discounts of up to 40 percent. Meanwhile, customers who want to purchase laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other accessories can pick up these products with up to 75 percent off, according to Amazon.

Similarly, smart TVs, and home appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners can also be purchased with discounts of up to 65 percent during the sale. Amazon also says that customers can exchange eligible older devices and appliances to further lower the cost of these products, during the sale.

