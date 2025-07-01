Nothing Phone 3 is all set to make its debut in India and the global markets today, July 1. It is teased to arrive as the “first true flagship smartphone” from the UK-based company. In the days leading up to its launch, Nothing has been sharing a few details about the handset including its camera and processor. It is also confirmed to replace the signature Glyph Interface at the back of the phone with a new design element called Glyph Matrix.

Here's all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3 including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched globally and in India on July 1 at 6pm BST (10:30 pm IST). The launch event, dubbed ‘Nothing Event: Come to Play', will take place at the company's headquarters in London, UK. Viewers can watch the Nothing Phone 3 launch live on the official Nothing YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch it right here via the embedded video below.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Expected)

While official details remain under wraps, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased the price range of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Set to be introduced as a flagship offering, it will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), which is nearly double of what the preceding model cost at launch.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Nothing Phone 3 Features and Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Nothing Phone 3 will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is confirmed to have a triple camera unit at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens are also rumoured to be part of the setup.

Nothing has teased that its upcoming flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This SoC is expected to bring 36 percent improvement in CPU performance over the Nothing Phone 2. Further, an increase of 88 percent in GPU and 60 percent in NPU performance is also tipped. The phone will ship with five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Leaks also suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to pack a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It may also get wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Nothing Phone 3 launch today.