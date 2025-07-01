Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today: Know Price, How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today: Know Price, How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications

Here's everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3 ahead of its launch today.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 1 July 2025 06:00 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today: Know Price, How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications

Nothing Phone 3 is the upcoming successor to Nothing Phone 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 will drop the Glyph Interface for a new Glyph Matrix
  • The launch event will begin today at 6pm BST (10:30 pm IST)
  • The handset is teased to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3 is all set to make its debut in India and the global markets today, July 1. It is teased to arrive as the “first true flagship smartphone” from the UK-based company. In the days leading up to its launch, Nothing has been sharing a few details about the handset including its camera and processor. It is also confirmed to replace the signature Glyph Interface at the back of the phone with a new design element called Glyph Matrix.

Here's all you need to know about the Nothing Phone 3 including its price, expected features and specifications ahead of launch today.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch: How to Watch Livestream

The Nothing Phone 3 will be launched globally and in India on July 1 at 6pm BST (10:30 pm IST). The launch event, dubbed ‘Nothing Event: Come to Play', will take place at the company's headquarters in London, UK. Viewers can watch the Nothing Phone 3 launch live on the official Nothing YouTube channel.

Alternatively, you can also watch it right here via the embedded video below.

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India (Expected)

While official details remain under wraps, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased the price range of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Set to be introduced as a flagship offering, it will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000), which is nearly double of what the preceding model cost at launch.

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Nothing Phone 3 Features and Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Nothing Phone 3 will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is confirmed to have a triple camera unit at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. A 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens are also rumoured to be part of the setup.

Nothing has teased that its upcoming flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This SoC is expected to bring 36 percent improvement in CPU performance over the Nothing Phone 2. Further, an increase of 88 percent in GPU and 60 percent in NPU performance is also tipped. The phone will ship with five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches.

Leaks also suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to pack a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It may also get wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the Nothing Phone 3 launch today.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Price, Nothing Phone 3 price in India, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing Phone 3 Features, Nothing Phone 3 Design, Nothing Phone 3 Chipset, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Nothing
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X200 FE Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch; Specifications Confirmed
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in 23 More Indian CIties

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today: Know Price, How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 FE Colourways, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Qwen's Latest AI Image Model Can Generate and Edit Images for Free
  3. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  4. Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Listed on Amazon India; Key Features Revealed
  5. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  6. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  7. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed
  8. Mandala Murders OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Bar 6 Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Vijay Sales Announces Open Box Sale With Discounts on These ProductsÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launching Today: Know Price, How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features and Specifications
  2. Rare Titan Shadow Transits Will Sweep Across Saturn in Summer 2025
  3. NASA’s Chandra Reveals Stunning Multi-Wavelength Image of Andromeda Galaxy
  4. New Study Suggests Two Meteorites May Be from Mercury, Offering Rare Scientific Insight
  5. Rocket Lab Launches ‘Get the Hawk Outta Here’ Mission with Four Satellites from New Zealand
  6. Astronomers Discover Baby Planets Taking Their First Steps in Nearby Stellar Nursery
  7. Most Distant Mini-Halo Discovered in Galaxy Cluster 10 Billion Light-Years Away
  8. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Investigates Strange Martian Rock
  9. Evol Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Romantic Thriller
  10. Marry My Husband Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »