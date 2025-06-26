Technology News
English Edition

Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2025 19:26 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1
  • It is said to feature a 50-megapixel front camera
  • The Nothing Phone 3 will arrive as a successor to Phone 2
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1, and the company is steadily building anticipation for the new phone through a series of teasers. It's confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and will get five years of Android OS updates. The latest teaser shared by Nothing hints at the rear camera unit of the Phone 3. The upcoming handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit. 

Nothing Phone 3 Camera Details Teased

In an X post, Nothing revealed that the Phone 3 will come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back. The post includes an image showing the new telephoto sensor. It partially also shows the rear camera design with visible screws and sharp lines.

The new sensor is said to offer 3x optical zoom. Previous leaks have suggested a triple rear camera unit on the Phone 3. Besides the new periscope telephoto sensor, the camera setup is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. This would be a notable update over the dual-camera setup on the Phone 2. The rumoured camera setup matches the camera unit of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which has a 50-megapixel main and periscope sensors and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 3 will have a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. The phone could support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Recently, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The company also assured five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the upcoming phone. It is set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing, Nothing Phone 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Samsung Smart Monitor M9 Launched Alongside Updated M8 and M7 Models
  3. iPhone 16 Drops Under Rs. 69,000 With This Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh Battery Launched
  5. Motorola Teases New Phone Launch in India; Could Be the Moto G96 5G
  6. Nothing Phone 3 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch on July 1
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Elite 2 SoC for Galaxy S26 May Be Made by Samsung
  8. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched at This Price
  9. Upcoming Phones in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, OnePlus Nord 5, More
  10. You Can Now Build and Share Interactive AI Apps With Claude
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K80 Ultra With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 7,410mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Telegram Bot Reportedly Spotted Selling Sensitive Personal Data of Indian Users
  3. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  4. Vodafone Idea Rolls Out New Max Family Plan with Bundled Netflix Subscription: Price, Benefits
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS With ANC, Galaxy AI Features Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. iPhone 16 Available at Rs. 68,400 With Cashback Offer, Making It a Great Deal
  7. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Anthropic Now Lets Claude Users Build and Share AI-Powered Interactive Apps
  9. Lumio Arc Projector Teased Ahead of Possible Amazon Prime Day Launch
  10. The Wild Robot Now on Streaming on JioHotstar: A Heartfelt Tale of a Machine Finding Home in the Wild
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »