Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1, and the company is steadily building anticipation for the new phone through a series of teasers. It's confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and will get five years of Android OS updates. The latest teaser shared by Nothing hints at the rear camera unit of the Phone 3. The upcoming handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit.

Nothing Phone 3 Camera Details Teased

In an X post, Nothing revealed that the Phone 3 will come with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera at the back. The post includes an image showing the new telephoto sensor. It partially also shows the rear camera design with visible screws and sharp lines.

Phone (3) with 50 MP periscope lens.



Built for creators. — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 26, 2025

The new sensor is said to offer 3x optical zoom. Previous leaks have suggested a triple rear camera unit on the Phone 3. Besides the new periscope telephoto sensor, the camera setup is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. This would be a notable update over the dual-camera setup on the Phone 2. The rumoured camera setup matches the camera unit of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, which has a 50-megapixel main and periscope sensors and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 3 will have a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. The phone could support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Recently, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 3 will have a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The company also assured five years of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches for the upcoming phone. It is set to launch on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1.