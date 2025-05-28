Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Design Officially Teased; Appears With Textured Button

Nothing Phone 3 is claimed to be the brand's first 'true flagship' and is teased to cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Updated: 28 May 2025 19:36 IST
Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) launched in India at at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option

  • Nothing Phone 3 could come with a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset is tipped to include a periscope shooter
  • The Nothing Phone 3 may have a battery larger than 5,000mAh
Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to be introduced in global markets and India, in July this year. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. The Carl Pei-led UK-based OEM claims that the upcoming handset will be the company's first "true flagship." Pei had also previously teased the price of the smartphone. The handset is expected to retain the proprietary Glyph Interface, like the preceding Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1 handsets. Nothing has now shared a design teaser of the Phone 3. 

Nothing Phone 3 Design Teased

A teaser for the Nothing Phone 3 design has been shared by the company in an X post. We see a portion of the back panel, which appears in a dual-tone finish, similar to the Orange and White options of the CMF Phone 2 Pro, which was unveiled by the Nothing sub-brand in India in April. 

In the teaser, we also see a textured area with a button-like feature. It is unclear if the button will be functional on the Nothing Phone 3, or if it will even be a button. The texture is reminiscent of the Braille language and could hint at a more accessible design.

Nothing previously claimed that the Phone 3 will be its "first true flagship smartphone" and will have "premium materials." The handset has been teased to come with major software and performance upgrades as well. It could get the Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, or MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. We can expect to learn more about the phone closer to its launch.

Previously, Carl Pei teased the price for the Nothing Phone 3. It could be priced around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000) during launch. The base 8GB + 128GB option for the existing Nothing Phone 2 cost Rs. 44,999 at the time of its launch. Other reports suggest that the Phone 3 could cost around Rs. 55,000 in India.

The Nothing Phone 3 has been tipped to pack a battery larger than 5,000mAh, a Snapdragon chipset, and a triple rear camera. It is expected to get a large primary sensor as well as a periscope telephoto shooter.

Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline, Nothing Phone 3 Price, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3 series, Nothing Phone 2
Xiaomi Reports Rs. 1.31 Lakh Crore Revenue in Q1 2025, Beats Rs. 1.2 Lakh Crore Mark Again

