Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be unveiled on July 31 as the second model in the lineup. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Nothing Phone 2a, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The upcoming Plus variant is expected to come with improved features over the existing handset. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has teased some of those improvements in a recent social media post.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features teased

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be a "beefed-up version" of the Phone 2a, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) teased in a recent X post. In the post, he claimed that the upcoming Phone 2a Plus will come with "more processing power" and some other "improvements that didn't require hardware design changes."

This suggests that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will likely be backed by a more powerful chipset than the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro that the current Phone 2a model carries. It is also expected to boast a design similar to that of the existing handset. We can expect more teasers and details of the smartphone closer to the launch date.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, features

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March and a Special Edition with blue, red and yellow accents on the body was introduced later in May. The base 8GB + 128GB option is listed at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.

The Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. For optics, it carries two 50-megapixel sensors at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.