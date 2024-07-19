Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to have a similar design as the Phone 2a.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 July 2024 18:51 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition (pictured) with blue, red, and yellow accents was introduced in May

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus will launch on July 31
  • The phone is expected to share similar hardware as the Phone 2a
  • The Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be unveiled on July 31 as the second model in the lineup. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Nothing Phone 2a, which comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The upcoming Plus variant is expected to come with improved features over the existing handset. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has teased some of those improvements in a recent social media post.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus features teased

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus will be a "beefed-up version" of the Phone 2a, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) teased in a recent X post. In the post, he claimed that the upcoming Phone 2a Plus will come with "more processing power" and some other "improvements that didn't require hardware design changes."

This suggests that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will likely be backed by a more powerful chipset than the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro that the current Phone 2a model carries. It is also expected to boast a design similar to that of the existing handset. We can expect more teasers and details of the smartphone closer to the launch date. 

Nothing Phone 2a price in India, features

Notably, the Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March and a Special Edition with blue, red and yellow accents on the body was introduced later in May. The base 8GB + 128GB option is listed at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. 

The Nothing Phone 2a comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and ships with Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. For optics, it carries two 50-megapixel sensors at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition

Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing, Nothing Phone 2a Plus launch, Nothing Phone 2a Plus features, Nothing Phone 2a
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  6. iQoo Z9 Pro Spotted on FV-5 Database, Camera Specifications Revealed
  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on August 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Crypto Exchanges Reveal Repercussions of the WazirX Hack Aftermath on Their Platforms
  2. New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Outsell Previous Version, Says Essilux CEO
  3. WhatsApp for Android Will Not Utilise Google’s Technology For Its Real-Time Translation Feature: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Teased to Come With Better Processor, Other Improvements Over Phone 2a
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: From Keyboards to Desktop Speakers, Best Deals on PC Accessories
  6. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  7. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  8. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  9. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »