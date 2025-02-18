Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Key Features Leaked; Both Phones Said to Get Triple Rear Cameras

Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 February 2025 11:29 IST
Nothing Phone 3a is expected to succeed the Phone 2a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Pro may get a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera
  • Both phones may meet the IP64 rating for dust and water resistance
  • The Nothing Phone 3a series phones could pack 5,000mAh batteries
Nothing Phone 3a series will be unveiled on March 4. The lineup is expected to include a base and a Pro variant. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the handsets in the series will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. Notably, the Phone 2a series came with MediaTek Dimensity chips. A new report has now surfaced online suggesting some of the key expected specifications of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, including processor, display, battery and camera. Both phones are tipped to get triple rear camera units with telephoto shooters at the back. 

Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features (Expected)

According to a Smartprix report, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro are expected to be powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The handsets are expected to sport 6.72-inch AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate and carry a 5,000mAh battery each. They are likely to offer an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. 

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro will have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors alongside 8-megapixel sensors paired with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The base Phone 3a may get a telephoto shooter with a 2x zoom.

Meanwhile, for the rumoured third sensor, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), up to 3x optical zoom, and up to 60x hybrid zoom support.

A recent cryptic X post from the brand is speculated to be a teaser for the rear camera module layout of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series phones. One pattern shows three dots horizontally, while the other appears in an L-shaped setup. This could mean that the base and Pro variants of the lineup will likely not be identical and come with differing back panel arrangements. 

With introductory offers included, the Nothing Phone 3a may be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, while the Phone 3a Pro is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000. The launch is slated to take place globally on March 4, including in India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Notably, the UK-based OEM recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets will be produced at its manufacturing plant in Chennai.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications, Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a Series, Nothing Phone 3a Series Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Note 14 4G Set to Receive 6 Years of Security Updates; Could Get 4 Major Android Updates

