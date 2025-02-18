Nothing Phone 3a series will be unveiled on March 4. The lineup is expected to include a base and a Pro variant. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the handsets in the series will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets. Notably, the Phone 2a series came with MediaTek Dimensity chips. A new report has now surfaced online suggesting some of the key expected specifications of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, including processor, display, battery and camera. Both phones are tipped to get triple rear camera units with telephoto shooters at the back.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Key Features (Expected)

According to a Smartprix report, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro are expected to be powered by the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. The handsets are expected to sport 6.72-inch AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate and carry a 5,000mAh battery each. They are likely to offer an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro will have 50-megapixel primary rear sensors alongside 8-megapixel sensors paired with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The base Phone 3a may get a telephoto shooter with a 2x zoom.

Meanwhile, for the rumoured third sensor, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is tipped to get a 50-megapixel 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), up to 3x optical zoom, and up to 60x hybrid zoom support.

A recent cryptic X post from the brand is speculated to be a teaser for the rear camera module layout of the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series phones. One pattern shows three dots horizontally, while the other appears in an L-shaped setup. This could mean that the base and Pro variants of the lineup will likely not be identical and come with differing back panel arrangements.

With introductory offers included, the Nothing Phone 3a may be priced in India under Rs. 25,000, while the Phone 3a Pro is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000. The launch is slated to take place globally on March 4, including in India. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Notably, the UK-based OEM recently confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets will be produced at its manufacturing plant in Chennai.