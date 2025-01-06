Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Android 15 Update With AI Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisations

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Android 15 Update With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisations

The AI-powered Smart Drawer feature can automatically categorise apps based on usage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 10:20 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Android 15 Update With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisations

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update brings Android 15 to the Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 brings Smart Drawer AI to categorize most used apps
  • It comes with auto-archive functionality for freeing up storage space
  • Shared Widgets enables content sharing with friends across devices
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a Plus users can now download the latest Nothing OS 3.0 stable version, the company has announced. The update is based on Android 15 and has been released nearly a month after the first open beta was rolled out for the aforementioned smartphone. Nothing OS 3.0 introduces visual changes across the user interface (UI) including new home and lock screen customisation options. Further, it also bundles several artificial intelligence (AI) features related to productivity.

Nothing OS 3.0 Update Features

Nothing detailed the features of the latest Nothing OS 3.0 update in a post on its community forum. As per the British smartphone maker, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets an AI-powered smart drawer feature which can automatically categorise apps by analysing usage patterns. Users can also pin their most-used apps at the top of the app drawer. The update enables more direct editing of the lock screen by long-pressing on it which opens the customisation page. Additionally, there are new clock faces, expanded widget space, redesigned quick settings, and updated visuals across the user interface (UI) for a refreshed look.

Following the update, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets auto-archive functionality which is claimed to free up storage space without deleting apps or data from the device. The update also improves multi-tasking by introducing an enhanced pop-up view. Users can now drag pop-up windows anywhere across the screen, resize and pin them, and quickly open a pop-up view by swiping down on incoming notifications.

With Nothing OS 3.0, users can take advantage of the new Shared Widgets feature which displays the widgets of friends and family on the home screen of the user's device. They can link up and interact with others through reactions.

Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that Google's Circle to Search will now be available on Nothing Phone 2a Plus and other models post the update. It leverages AI to enable users to search for something on the web by highlighting it on the screen and enabling its visual lookup. The feature supports actions such as scribbling, circling or drawing over an object and text on the screen, and can be used to translate and copy text too.

Other features of the Android 15-based update include an updated setup wizard, improved lock screen charging status display, partial screen sharing, and predictive back animations. Nothing OS 3.0 also bundles the December 2024 security patch.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing OS 3.0 release date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
The People's Smartphone: Redmi 14C 5G Elevates Budget Style and Entertainment

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Android 15 Update With AI-Powered Smart Drawer, New Customisations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  4. Ather Unveils 2025 450 Series With a Multi-Mode Traction Control System
#Latest Stories
  1. Draft Data Protection Rules Mandate Due Diligence, Explicit Consent for Processing Children's Data
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options
  3. iPhone Supplier TDK Rolls Out New Batteries to Keep Pace With AI
  4. Aaragan OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Online
  5. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Vijayaraghavan’s Thriller
  6. Zero Day OTT Release Date: Robert De Niro’s Netflix Political Thriller to Stream on This Date
  7. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades Close to $100,000, Most Altcoins Reflect Profits
  10. Google Play Store, Apple's App Store Remove Multiple VPN Applications in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »