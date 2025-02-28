Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Pro’s Essential Key Is Reportedly an AI-Powered Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots

A press of this button is said to quickly store digital content such as screenshots, voice notes, and photos in Essential Space.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 10:14 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3a Pro is the higher-end model in the company's lineup

Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to be launched in India and globally on March 4 comprising two models — Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While the former is a direct successor to the Nothing Phone 2a from March last year, the latter is a new device which is expected to sit above the Phone 3a in the company's lineup. It is confirmed to come with a new button which, a report suggests, could be called Essential Key and it may support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Essential Key on Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Citing a tipster, SmartPrix reports that Nothing Phone 3a Pro's Essential Key will serve as an “AI-powered hub”. A press of the button, located on the right spine of the phone, is speculated to invoke a custom AI which has been integrated into a new app which the company calls Essential Space. With this, users may be able to press this button to quickly store digital content such as screenshots, voice notes, and photos in the aforementioned space.

The British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously teased that the Essential Key will serve as a “second memory”.

As per the report, a screenshot will be captured if the button is pressed and held, while a long-press will commence a voice note recording. Further, it may enable users to access the stored content in Essential Space with a double tab. The key is also said to come with integration with the Camera app. It may act as a capture button to quickly snap photos and send them to Essential Space when the camera is invoked.

The report suggests that Essential Space will feature an AI system called smart collections for sorting audio, images, and text, thus eliminating the need for manual organisation. Users may be able to find exactly what they're searching for leveraging the Focused Search feature. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is also reported to come with a Flip to Record functionality which lets users quickly commence recording of audio notes by flipping the handset.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi 15 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Leica-Tuned Quad Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

