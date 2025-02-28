Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to be launched in India and globally on March 4 comprising two models — Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While the former is a direct successor to the Nothing Phone 2a from March last year, the latter is a new device which is expected to sit above the Phone 3a in the company's lineup. It is confirmed to come with a new button which, a report suggests, could be called Essential Key and it may support artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Essential Key on Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Citing a tipster, SmartPrix reports that Nothing Phone 3a Pro's Essential Key will serve as an “AI-powered hub”. A press of the button, located on the right spine of the phone, is speculated to invoke a custom AI which has been integrated into a new app which the company calls Essential Space. With this, users may be able to press this button to quickly store digital content such as screenshots, voice notes, and photos in the aforementioned space.

The British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously teased that the Essential Key will serve as a “second memory”.

As per the report, a screenshot will be captured if the button is pressed and held, while a long-press will commence a voice note recording. Further, it may enable users to access the stored content in Essential Space with a double tab. The key is also said to come with integration with the Camera app. It may act as a capture button to quickly snap photos and send them to Essential Space when the camera is invoked.

The report suggests that Essential Space will feature an AI system called smart collections for sorting audio, images, and text, thus eliminating the need for manual organisation. Users may be able to find exactly what they're searching for leveraging the Focused Search feature. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is also reported to come with a Flip to Record functionality which lets users quickly commence recording of audio notes by flipping the handset.