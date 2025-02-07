Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to launch on March 4 as the successor to the Phone 2a. Ahead of its anticipated debut, one of the models in the lineup has surfaced on a certification site, confirming its model number as well as moniker, and it will indeed be called the Nothing Phone 3a. Notably, the standard Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to be accompanied by a Pro variant as part of the Phone 3a series, marking a first for the company.

Nothing Phone 3a TDRA Certification

First spotted by Xpertpick, Nothing Phone 3a is now listed on the UAE's Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification website bearing the model number A059. It is a mandatory requirement for Radio and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (RTTE) to comply with specific technical standards before they can be used, sold or distributed in the UAE.

Nothing Phone 3a's TDRA Listing

While the listing does not hint towards any device specification, it confirms the phone's moniker as Nothing Phone 3a, in line with the teasers shared by the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in recent weeks.

New Button on Phone 3a

This builds upon a recent teaser shared by the company which hints towards the inclusion of a new button on the Phone 3a series. It is speculated to be a quick shutter that activates the camera and enables users to quickly capture photos with a single button press, similar to the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models.

Alternatively, it could be an alert slider, similar to the one found on devices made by Carl Pei's former company, OnePlus. Fans also speculate it may have the capability of invoking the voice assistant, in line with Nothing's plans of betting big on AI. Another speculation is that it could be the company's own take on Apple's Action button, having multi-purpose programmable functionality.

However, it is important to note that the aforementioned information is based purely on speculation and its purpose is likely to be revealed in the days leading up to Phone 3a series' launch, which is scheduled for March 4.