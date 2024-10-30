Technology News
  Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow in the Dark Rear Panel Launched in India

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Rear Panel Launched in India

Only 1,000 units of Phone 2a Plus Community Edition will be available for sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 18:45 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition With Glow-in-the-Dark Rear Panel Launched in India

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing says the Community Edition attracted 900 entries from 47 countries

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a Plus was launched in July
  • Nothing co-designed the new phone with community members
  • Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition will be available in Japan
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition was finally launched in India on Wednesday. The latest handset is a special edition of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus that went official in the country earlier this year. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is a culmination of the Community Edition Project, which began in March this year. This special edition phone was designed with help from the Nothing community in stages including hardware design, wallpaper design, packaging design, and marketing campaign. It has a glow-in-the-dark design with a green phosphorescent material coating at the rear. 

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Price in India

The price of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Only 1,000 units of the phone will be available for purchase. Besides India, the new model will be available in the UK, Europe, and the US.

For comparison, the standard Phone 2a Plus went official in India in July with a price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Nothing has also unveiled the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition in Japan with a price tag of JYP 55,800 (roughly Rs. 30,000). 

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Design

As mentioned, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is co-designed by Nothing and its community members as part of the Community Edition Project. Nothing says it received over 900 fan entries from 47 countries to customise the handset. The project spanned over six months and took ideas from the community about the design, wallpaper, packaging, and marketing of this special edition phone. 

nothing phone 2a plus community edition Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

The phosphorescent back panel is the highlight of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition which glows green in the dark. The phone has light strips around its rear cameras. The new handset has new wallpapers and revamped packaging that shows up its glow-in-the-dark design.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Specifications

Specifications of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is similar to the standard model. It runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.6 and has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has a dual-camera setup at the back with two 50-megapixel cameras. There's another 50-megapixel camera on the front.

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and 5W reverse wired charging support. 

 

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition, Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition Price, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
