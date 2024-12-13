Technology News
  Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 With Updated UI and AI Features: What's New

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 With Updated UI and AI Features: What’s New

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 offers a Smart Drawer feature that relies on artificial intelligence (AI).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 December 2024 11:37 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Gets Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 With Updated UI and AI Features: What’s New

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 update brings a new lock screen and more customisation options

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 brings Smart Drawer AI to categorize and pin used apps
  • Shared Widgets enables content sharing with friends across devices
  • Camera upgrades include faster HDR and better low-light shots
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is rolling out for Nothing Phone 2a Plus globally, the company announced via its community forum on Thursday. The beta programme enables users to test out some of the new features before Nothing rolls out the update to all users later this month. Based on Android 15, Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 brings visual changes across the user interface (UI) including more home and lock screen customisation options and new designs for the clock widget.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Arrives With Camera Improvements

In a community post, the company announced that the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for the Phone 2a Plus will offer the same features as its recent updates for its other smartphones. It allows for more direct editing of the lock screen by long-pressing on it. There are new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts for enhanced home and lock screen customisation.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 uses AI for its Smart Drawer feature. As per the changelog, it can automatically categorise apps based on the usage patterns, while also allowing users to pin their most-used apps at the top of the app drawer.

The update bundles camera improvements which include reduced HDR processing time, quicker launch speed with the camera widget, better low-light performance, and improved zoom slider display. Nothing says users can multitask faster by moving and resizing the pop-up view, which can also be pinned on the screen's edge.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets auto-archive functionality, which is claimed to free up storage space without deleting apps. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 also brings partial screen sharing and secure screen recording features.

Other features of the update include an updated setup wizard, new fingerprint and charging animations based on signature dot matrix styling, revamped quick settings, expanded widget space, and predictive back animations for apps.

  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing OS 3.0 release date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
